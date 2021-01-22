'Kala' Malayalam Movie's Cast: See Who Stars In This Upcoming Adventure Flick

Kala is an upcoming adventure thriller movie that is to release in 2021, with Rohith VS at the helm. The movie’s trailer has been released yesterday on January 21,2021. The story has been written by Yadhu Pushpakaran and Rohit VS while the movie is being produced by Siju Mathews and Navis Xaviour. Read along to know the actors that will be gracing the screen with their performances in the upcomer.

Kala Cast

Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas plays the titular role in the movie. The actor made his debut in the 2012 movie Prabhuvinte Makkal and is widely popular for the variety of character that he has played throughout his career so far. His notable roles include in the movies in Ennu Ninte Moideen and Mayaanadhi, both of which got him the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor and Kerala Film Critics Association Award respectively. In 2020, he was seen playing the role of Dr. Samuel John Kattookkaran in Forensic and then Josemon in Kilometers and Kilometers. The actor has quite a number of projects in his kitty right now which are slated to release in 2021, these include Varav, Kurup, Naradan, Kanekane and Vazhakku.

Lal

Lal will also be seen in the upcoming movie. The actor is also a screenwriter, film director, producer, and distributor. The actor has given some award-winning performances in his career throughout and won a National Film Award – Special Mention for acting, two Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor and a Filmfare Award for Best Actor. In 2020, the actor was seen in the movies Al Mallu, Silencer, Anveshanam, God Father and Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam.

Divya Pillai

Divya Pillai plays the female lead in the adventure thriller movie. Pillai made her debut opposite Fahadh Faasil in the romantic-comedy movie Ayal Njanalla, which was the debut film of director Vineeth Kumar. Post that movie, she was seen in the Jeetu Joseph directorial Oozham opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran, which was a box-office success.

