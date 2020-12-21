'Gadhvache Lagne' Cast List And All You Need To Know About Them

Gadhvache Lagna is a Marathi comedy film which was directed by Raju Phulkar; it is written by the director along with Haribhau Vadgaonkar. The unusual plot of this film revolves around a man called Savlya, who goes to heaven and meets Lord Indra, and upon his return, he decides to build a seven-storey building and get his donkey married to the King’s daughter. The cast of Gadhvache Lagna has several experienced actors in it. Have a look at the Gadhvache Lagna cast with the most prominent roles in the film.

Gadhvache Lagna cast

Makarand Anaspure

Makarand Anaspure has played the lead role in the cast of Gadhvache Lagna. He is one of the most experienced actors in the cast with a career spanning to well over two decades. He has worked in a number of other films including Punha Gondhal Punha Mujra, Rangaa Patangaa, Kapus Kondyachi Goshta, Sata Lota Pan Sagla Khota, Wanted Bayko No.1 and many more. He has also worked in a handful of Hindi films.

Rajashree Landge

Rajashree Landge has played one of the prominent roles in the Gadhvache Lagna cast. She is one of the popular faces in the Marathi film industry. She has also recently acted in the film called Tee Phulrani.

Image courtesy: justmarathi.com

Sharad Ponkshe

Sharad Ponkshe is another one of the experienced and successful faces in the cast of Gadhvache Lagna. He has acted in a number of films and plays in the course of his long career in the field. Some of these films include Vrundavan, Well Done Bhalya, Vighnaharta Mahaganpati, Tuch Khari Gharchi Laxmi and more.

Sonalee Kulkarni

Sonalee Kulkarni is one of the upcoming actors in the Gadhvache Lagna cast. She has worked in a number of Marathi films and a couple of Hindi films as well. Some of these films include Baghtos Kay Mujra Kar, Tula Kalnnaar Nahi, Kshanbhar Vishranti, Poshter Girl and more. Her work in Hindi films includes Grand Masti, Singham Returns and Dil Chahta hai. Her latest film was Vicky Velingkar which came out last year which was one of the rare times when she acted in thriller films.

