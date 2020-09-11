Shriya Saran Starrer 'Gamanam' Poster Out In Honour Of Her Birthday, Check It Out!

Actor Shriya Saran recently took to Instagram to share the first look of her new film Gamanam. The poster has been released on the occasion of her birthday. The actor has turned 38 years old today. Take a look at the poster and see how fans have reacted to Shriya Saran's look in Gamanam.

Also Read | Shriya Saran's birthday: Take this trivia quiz about the 'Drishyam' actor

Shriya Saran's look in Gamanam

Also Read | #RIPBala: Shriya Saran, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj mourn the demise of Thalapathy Vijay's fan

In the poster uploaded by the actor, fans can see Shriya Saran looking very plain and simple. She sports a Monalisa-type look on her face and seems very calm. The actor is sporting very little make-up on the poster. The poster also featured the name of the film - Gamanam with a headline - 'Happy Birthday Shriya Saran'.

Also Read | Shriya Saran shares videos of her Kathak performances, fans marvel at actor's talent

The actor also added a small caption with her post. She mentioned she was delighted to see the poster release on her birthday. Her caption read - 'Thank you so much team #gamanam for this beautiful and memorable birthday gift!! Thank you @director_krish for launching the #firstlook, all the best to one of the best team I worked. @gnanashekarvs with his magical cinematography' (sic)

Also Read | Did Akshay Kumar Just Spill Details Of Huma's Character In Bell Bottom?

Many fans have since commented and liked the post. Most fans wished the actor a 'very happy birthday' in the comments. Take a look at the comments fans have left on the post:

Pic Credit: Shriya Saran's Instagram

Gamanam is a new Tamil film which will be directed by Sujana Rao and is a real-life drama. The film will have a story, screenplay, and direction by Sujana Rao and dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra. The film has been gaining much momentum between fans and has gained a lot of popularity as well.

Shriya Saran's Instagram posts

Actor Shriya Saran is very active on her soal media and keeps her fans and followers updated. In her last post, fans can spot the actor in a red dress. Shriya looks very happy and in the post and is playing with her dress. The post was captioned - 'Hope you guys are well and safe.@gauravguptaofficial has launched his online store.. Love you or being so honest and real and also cause its so easy to be crazy and mad with you and wearing you . I can laugh like a mad human with you.' (sic). Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit: Shriya Saran's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.