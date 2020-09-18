Nithya Menen Calls Gnana Shekar Her Dear Friend, Shares First Look Of Her 'Gamanam' Cameo

Nithya Menen unveiled her first look from the film Gamanam and has been receiving praises for her amazing look in the film. Upon sharing the image, Nithya Menen wished Gnana Shekar luck for his venture. The actor looked quite elegant in her traditional look and was praised for it in the comments.

Nithya Menen shares her first look from Gamanam

Also Read | Nithya Menen Would Have Chosen THESE Alternate Career Paths If Not Acting, Read More

Nithya Menen got fans wondering if she was in the film due to her picture that she posted. Fans mistook her for being in the film in the comments. Hence the actor mentioned quite clearly that while she is in the film, she will only make a short cameo appearance. Upon sharing the picture, Nithya Menen wrote a caption in which she revealed that she will be appearing in the film but for a song. She added that she has made a cameo appearance in the film only for a particular song and it’s for her friend Gnana Shekar. She later proceeded to wish him best of luck for his first production.

Also Read | Nithya Menen's Top Romantic Films To Binge-watch Based On IMDb Ratings

Several fans upon seeing the picture commented on how elegant and beautiful Nithya Menen looked in the photograph. They praised her look in the film and expressed how eager they are to watch her in it. Fans were even speculating as to what role Nithya Menen must’ve taken up. As per the image, some fans tried to guess that Nithya Menen may be paying the role of a singer. The movie Gamanam will be realised in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Since its announcement, several people have been waiting eagerly to watch the film.

Also Read | Nithya Menen’s Best Kannada Movies That Are A Must Watch For All Fans

Nithya Menen too has been enjoying her success with her previous outing with Breathe: Into The Shadows. The actor was praised for her role in the Amazon Prime web series. Nithya Menen starred opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the series and audiences enjoyed their chemistry. Nithya Menen has also shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes shots from Breathe: Into The shadows where she can be seen enjoying with the cast of the web series.

Also Read | Nithya Menen Romantic Songs That Should Be Added To Your Playlist; See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.