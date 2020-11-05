Pawan Kalyan Takes The Metro To Reach Vakeel Saab Shoot Location; Twitter Applauds Him

Actor Pawan Kalyan made a unique appearance in the city of Hyderabad and left his fans amazed when he took the metro to reach the sets of his upcoming Vakeel Saab. The actor took the metro from Madhapur station to Miyapur station along with the producer of the film, Dil Raju. Pictures and videos of this incident are going viral, as fans are charmed by the actor’s humbleness. Have a look.

Pawan Kalyan takes a metro ride to reach Vakeel Saab shoot

On November 5, Thursday morning, actor Pawan Kalyan decided to take the metro and was seen at Madhapur Metro Station, along with the producer of the film Dil Raju. The actor donned his Vakeel Saab attire as he wore a black suit with a crisp white shirt. Through the journey, he had a conversation with a farmer about agriculture; the actor’s simplicity touched his fans who swamped Twitter with words of appreciation.

A video of the actor walking out of the metro station is doing rounds on Twitter. As he comes out of the station, fans were heard hooting and whistling for the actor. Vakeel Saab is an official Telugu remake of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Hindi blockbuster movie, Pink. This version of the movie will feature actors Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla in the leading roles.

Vakeel Saab was to hit theatres in the summer of 2020 but the shoots were postponed due to the lockdown because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The shoots have finally resumed after a hiatus of eight months and are planned to wrap up by the end of this year. The movie is directed by Venu Sriram and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

The film will mark the return of Pawan Kalyan in movies after a break of two years. The shoot is currently taking place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Prakash Raj, Naresh, Subbaraju, Anasuya Bhardwaj, Ananda Chakrapani, and Shruti Haasan feature in supporting roles.

