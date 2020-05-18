Latest Punjabi Song 'Botal Free' By Jordan Sandhu Makes Fans Groove To Its Quirky Beats

Punjabi singer Jordan Sandhu recently released his new song Botal Free. The latest Punjabi track has received a lot of positive comments on social media. Fans of the singer have stated that they will be streaming the song on repeat. Jordan Sandhu has been posting about his upcoming song on his social media for quite some time. Check out the latest Punjabi song, Jordan Sandhu’s Botal Free.

ALSO READ: Garry Sandhu Has Dropped His Latest Punjabi Song 'Jatt'; Check Out

Jordan Sandhu’s songs

The upbeat song titled Botal Free is sung by Jordan Sandhu and it features actor Samreen Kaur. The music for the song is given by The Boss. While the lyrics of Botal Free are penned down by Kaptaan. The song is produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu. Jordan Sandhu's latest Punjabi song was released a week ago and it already has over 14 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ: Latest Punjabi Songs - Details On Anmol Singh's Recent Music Video 'Rumaal'

Fans of Jordan Sandhu’s songs claim that the song has won their hearts. The funky music and the hard-hitting lyrics have managed to set the song apart. Check out the fan reactions to Jordan Sandhu’s song Botal Free.

Fan reactions

ALSO READ: Latest Punjabi Songs: Ritu Nooran's 'Noor E Ilahi' Released; Watch Video

Announcement of Jordan Sandhu’s song

Jordan Sandhu announced on April 28, 2020, that he will be releasing his new song in May. He shared a poster of the music video on his social media. Fans of Jordan Sandhu flocked to his social media and claimed that the song will definitely be a blockbuster.

ALSO READ: Amrit Cheema's Latest Punjabi Song 'Status Symbol' Released; Check Out

Jordan Sandhu’s previous song Jattiye Ne was a blockbuster hit. The song crossed 100 million views on YouTube. He is widely popular amongst the audience who like his groovy tracks. The 25-year-old singer from Amritsar holds the prestigious Punjabi Music Award for Best Debut vocalist (male) in 2015.

Jordan Sandhu’s songs Teeje Week, Muchh Rakhi Aa and Handsome Jatta from Ashke are very famous. Jordan Sandhu’s debut song Much Phut Gabruu was released in 2015 under the T-series label. Jordan Sandhu’s 2018 song Handsome Jatt became widely popular and he came to be known as Handsome Jatt because of his song. He has been gaining success right from his debut song in 2015 and now, his latest Punjabi song Botal Free too seems to be making its way to the top of the charts.

ALSO READ: Latest Punjabi Song Music Video '2 Asle' By Navaan Sandhu Is Out; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.