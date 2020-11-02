Gautam Kitchlu Shares Goofy Picture Of Kajal Aggarwal Who 'woke Up As Mrs Kitchlu'

Newlywed Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu shared the most hilarious picture of his bride on social media. The Singham star Kajal Aggarwal tied a knot to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. The couple got married in a private ceremony at a hotel in Mumbai. The two have been sharing pictures from their pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies on social media.

Kajal Aggarwal's husband shares her goofy picture

Gautam Kitchlu shared a candid picture of Kajal Aggarwal who seemed to have just woken up from her beauty sleep. She was dressed in a casual oversized t-shirt and her messy hair was tied up. She wore a pair of glasses and made a funny face as her husband captured her. Gautam Kitchlu wrote that this was how Kajal Aggarwal woke up as, “Mrs Kitchlu”(sic).

Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal shared a bunch of pictures in her beautiful bridal attire. She looked gorgeous in her red bridal outfit. She paired her outfit with gold waistband and other diamond pieces of jewellery. She also shared pictures of her engagement attire, designed by Manish Malhotra. Kajal Aggarwal looked stunning her bright yellow saree, as she posed for pictures with her husband.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding was a private and intimate affair. The actor, on October 6 announced on social media that she was supposed to tie a knot to her beau Gautam Kitchlu. The ceremony which took place in Taj Hotel, Mumbai had limited guests while many of her other close ones joined in congratulating the couple, virtually.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the film Mosagallu directed by Jeffery Gee Chin. The film will also star Vishnu Manchu and Suniel Shetty. She will also appear in Bollywood films Mumbai Saga and Indian 2, which will be releasing soon.

