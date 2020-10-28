Kajal Aggarwal Cherishes 'last 2 Days As Ms Aggarwal' With Her 'partner In Everything'

Kajal Aggarwal recently took to Instagram to share a picture with her sister. In the picture, both the sisters were seen sitting on a couch and flashing a wide smile. Kajal Aggarwal was seen donning a butterfly printed blue night suit and twinning with her sister, Nisha opted for a white printed night suit.

Both of them completed their look with minimal makeup and soft curls. Kajal Aggarwal posted the picture cherishing her ‘last two days’ as ‘Ms Aggarwal’. She also mentioned that she was chilling with her 'partner in everything' when the picture was taken. Fans in a huge number showered love on Kajal Aggarwal's picture with several love and heart emoticons. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's picture.

Kajal Aggarwal shows off her engagement ring

Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram story to make a video flaunting her engagement ring. In the boomerang video, the actor showed off her solitaire and also tagged it as 'wedding vanity'. She also made a thumbs-up gesture after flaunting her engagement ring. Kajal Aggarwal got engaged to Gautam Kitchlu earlier this month.

Kajal Aggarwal's wedding announcement

Kajal Aggarwal had announced her wedding date in a unique way through her Instagram. In the announcement, she stated how it gives her immense joy to share that she is getting married to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by their immediate families. She also added how this pandemic has shed a sobering light on their joy but still, they are thrilled to begin their lives together and to know that all of her well-wishers will be cheering them on in spirit.

She later thanked all her fans for the love they have showered upon her over the years and seek their blessings as they embark upon their incredible new journey. The actor assured her fans that she will continue doing what she cherishes the most, that is, entertaining the audience with a whole new purpose and meaning. She concluded this by thanking her fans for their unending support. Her fans reacted to her heartwarming post and took to the comment section to send in congratulatory wishes.

