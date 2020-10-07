Gautam Kitchlu's Net Worth Details As He's Set To Tie The Knot To Kajal Aggarwal

South Indian star Kajal Aggarwal recently revealed that she would soon be tying the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu. The two are getting married on October 30th, 2020 in the city of Mumbai in an intimate wedding ceremony. Here is information about how much Gautam Kitchlu is worth.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Net worth

According to Celebritywikis.com, Gautam Kitchlu’s net worth is Rs 50 crores.

Source of income

Gautam Kitchlu is the co-founder of Fab Furnish company which was established in the year 2011. It is one of the popular online furniture retailing companies in India. The entrepreneur is also credited for having set up The Elephant Company in the year 2012.

Gautam Kitchlu is currently running a company called Discern Living which was launched in the year 2015. Discern Living is an online decor and design portal that he launched 5 years ago. The company also provides home décor solutions for its customers by connecting with them through an online platform.

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

On the social media handles associated with Kitchlu and his brands, he can be seen giving many insights on interior decor and interior designs for houses. On his personal account on Instagram, Gautam has over 25 thousand followers where his bio reads: “Founder @DiscernLiving. Internet Entrepreneur. Interiors, Tech, Design enthusiast”.

Gautam can be seen sharing pictures and video posts on his Instagram handle quite regularly. If one goes through his feed, they can see that he loves participating in Marathons. On his personal page also, he posts inspirational posts for interior decoration and designs. Check out some of the posts below.

Recently Kajal Aggarwal took to her social media handle and revealed that she would soon be getting married. I said yes. “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Image Credits: Gautam Kitchlu Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.