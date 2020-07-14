Gautami Deshpande Announces Comeback Of 'Maza Hoshil Na' With Adorable Video

Actor Gautami Deshpande recently took to Instagram to share a fun video related to her much-loved show on Zee Marathi, Maza Hoshil Na. The video compilation gives the audience a gist of the story so far. The video posted also reveals that the show is all set to make a comeback on television now, after a break due to the Coronavirus related lockdown.

Maza Hoshil Na set to entertain the audience

Maza Hoshil Na is one of the most loved Marathi drama serials aired on Zee Marathi. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, it has been one of the many serials whose shoot had to be put on a halt according to the guidelines that had been laid down by the Indian government. The lead actor of the show, Gautami Deshpande, recently took to Instagram to inform her followers that fans of the show can now rejoice as the show will resume from July 13, 2020. In the announcement post, she put up a ‘story so far’ video which sketches out the major events in the life of Sai and Aditya.

The clip starts off with a character introduction of all major people in the lives of the protagonists. It shows the adorable lead actors and how they are currently in the process of falling in love with each other. The video also tells the audience that their story started off on a bitter note but took off conveniently with time. The little piece posted by Gautami Deshpande also showcases how nature has also been in favour of their love story so far. While various visuals from the show play out on the screen, a female voice can be heard narrating their story in short for the convenience of the people.

In the caption for the post, actor Gautami Deshpande has mentioned that her show, Maza Hoshill Na, is all set to resume telecast on July 13, 2020. The announcement has sent out a wave of excitement amongst the people as they have been waiting for the show to resume as they cannot wait to see Sai and Aditya together again. Have a look at the fun ’story so far’ video posted on Gautami Deshpande’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Gautami Deshpande Instagram

