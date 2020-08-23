Gautami Deshpande's Instagram Pictures Prove She Can Carry All Outfits With Ease

Gautami Deshpande is a prominent Marathi TV actor. She has been receiving widespread acclaim for her performance in Mazha Hoshil Na. The show also features Virajas Deshpande in the lead role. She also made an appearance in Saare Tuzhyach Sathi. She is also known to be an active user of social media and recently clocked 100k followers on Instagram. Her Instagram posts prove that the actor can slay all outfits, including gowns and shimmery numbers, with ease. With all that said, check out her photos in different kinds of outfits:

Times Gautami Deshpande proves she can carry all outfits with ease

Gautami Deshpande recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her donning t-shirt dress. The actor can be seen sporting a casual style with ease. She did not opt for any accessories and left her hair open for the look. Sharing the picture, she penned, ''I just love wearing this tshirt dress ❤️❤️''.

Gautami Deshpande loves experimenting with her outfits. She can be seen donning various kinds of outfits. In the post below, she can be seen wearing a traditional outfit, saree. The highlighting aspect of the look is the accessories. She has paired the saree with heavy and quicky necklace and earrings. Check out the look donned by Gautami Deshpande:

Deshpande seems to have taken her fashion game up a couple of notches as she stuns her fans with this shimmery outfit. The curls, perfect makeup, and her toned body just add an extra edge to the entire shimmery look. Sharing a picture in the black shimmery outfit, she penned, ''The only time you should ever look back is to see how far you’ve come! Photographer @vivksonawane Makeup @harshadamakeupartist Styling @stylist.chaitalikulkarni Outfit by @royaltasta

''The only time you should ever look back is to see how far you've come! Photographer @vivksonawane Makeup @harshadamakeupartist Styling @stylist.chaitalikulkarni Outfit by @royaltasta''.

The actor is known for appearing in various styles. She shared a picture of herself in a white wedding gown and can be seen posing in a joyous mood. The hairstyle and the neckpiece just an extra edge to the overall look.

Gautami Deshpande posted a picture in a peach coloured long skirt with diamond intricate details. She paired it with a silver full-sleeved top. For the hairstyle, she left her hair open and wavy. She teamed her outfit with a bindi and neckpiece.

