Gautami Deshpande Sings Classical Song 'Thakle Re Nandlala', Fans 'love Her Voice'

Marathi actor Gautami Deshpande shared a video of her singing a classical song on Instagram. The actor who plays the character of Sai in Mazha Hoshil Na is a passionate singer and is often seen singing during social media live sessions. She also shares videos of her singing beautiful songs on Instagram. We found a video on Gautam Deshpande's Instagram, in which the actor was seen singing a classical song Thakle re nandlala. Listen to the song in Gautami Deshpande's soulful voice below:

Gautami Deshpande sings classical song

Dressed in a cute traditional outfit, Gautami Deshpande wore a white Kurti and a colourful kothi over it. She left her hair open and completed her look with a pretty black bindi. The actor sang the song Thakle Re Nandlala, which is originally sung by Asha Bhosle. The classical song is from the film Jagachya Pathivar, which released in 1980.

Many of Gautami Deshpande's fans and followers on Instagram flooded the comment section praising the actor for her soulful voice. One Instagram user commented under Gautami Deshpande's video and praised her for her voice, also mentioning that her mother loved the actor's voice. One of Gautami Deshpande's fans also mentioned that they heard the song after a long time and loved how she sang it. Others praised the actor and left 'heart' and 'clap' emojis under her video.

On the work front, Gautami Deshpande has been receiving praises for her role as Sai, in Mazha Hoshil Na. It is a Marathi romantic drama series set in modern times. The show also features Virajas Kulkarni in the lead roles, along with Gautami Deshpande. The supporting cast of the show includes Achyut Potdar, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Sunil Tawde, Vidyadhar Joshi, Mugdha Puranik, Atul Kale, Sulekha Talvalkar, Dhiraj Kamble and Vinay Yedekar.

The show Mazha Hoshil Na is loosely based on the Hindi daily soap Saas Bina Sasural. The show explores the love story of young couple Sai and Aditya who fall in love and get married. But soon things take a hilarious turn in their life when Sai has to deal with Aditya's family members.

