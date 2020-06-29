Gautami Deshpande & Virajas Kulkarni's Show 'Mazha Hoshil Na' Resumes Shoot

Gautami Deshpande and Virajas Kulkarni's Mazha Hoshil Na was recently released and the show garnered popularity in a very short span of time. However, due to the lockdown, the shoot for the show was stalled. Now, as the government has given a green signal to resume shooting films and shows, many tv show productions have resumed. Mazha Hoshil Ka is the latest one to resume shooting.

'Mazha Hoshil Na' resumes shoot

Reportedly, the crew members of Mazha Hoshil Ka resumed shoot from June 26. According to reports, Gautami Deshpande and Virajas Kulkarni came back to Mumbai from Pune with aims to start the shoot. The actors even underwent the quarantine tenure after returning to Mumbai from Pune. The star cast and the crew members are reportedly excited to get back to work.

According to reports, Gautami Deshpande, who is the lead actor of the show, shared that she was in quarantine for about 15 days after she returned to Mumbai. The actor even shared details and how productively she has been sharing time during the quarantine period.

Reportedly, Gautami Deshpande revealed that she spent the quarantine period by studying about her on-screen character in detail. She shared that she practised how she will be shooting after the lockdown and how she will be portraying her character. Reportedly, Gautami Deshpande shared how different it will be to shoot as she will have to follow the guidelines given by the government and follow all the hygiene rules. Continuing further, Gautami Deshpande shared that she has decided to face the situation with positivity.

Mazha Hoshil Na revolves around the story of a girl named Sai and depicts how she falls in love with an intelligent, kind man named Aditya. The plot focuses on how they'd get married. However, things take a turn when Sai has to deal with the family members of Aditya. The dealings with family members lead to some of the most hilarious situations. Actor Virajas Kulkarni made his acting debut with Mazha Hoshil Na. Other actors including Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Achuyut Potdar, and Vinay Yedekar also play pivotal roles in the movie. Yet another actor Vidyadhar Joshi, who was a part of Bigg Boss, also makes an appearance in the show.

