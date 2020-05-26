Gautham Menon Is Working On Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya (VTV) Sequel; Details Inside

Gautham Menon is one of the best filmmakers in the south Indian film industry. It was recently reported that the ace director is going to make the sequel to his 2010 runaway Tamil romantic hit Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya (VTV). It was also mentioned the sequel has been in works for quite some time now. While the film was a hit, Gautham also released a short film titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn which was a follow-up to VTV. So far, the short film has got over 5 million views. Read here to know more about it.

Gautham Menon making Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya (VTV) sequel

It was reported by an entertainment portal that Gautham Menon is making the sequel to the hit film. He gave a statement to the portal where he expressed that the thought of making the sequel was in his mind for quite a long time. He then added that he is surprised as making a sequel to a hit film is very hard and has many hurdles. He then added that the second part has been in the works for a long time now and it is tough for him to give the concept a firm story. He then added the process is the underworld and the sequel will happen.

Some time ago, Gautham Menon was seen interacting with his fans on Instagram live chat. While speaking to fans, he opened up about the possibility of a sequel and answered many questions about it. In the live, he said, “VTV 2 will happen if Simbu says yes. A lot of thought and writing has gone into the film. It’s a project I really want to make”.

While speaking about the sequel, Gautham expressed that he had planned to make the film with R Madhavan but it did not happen. The then added that Anushka Shetty is likely to play Simbu’s love interest in this sequel. It was reported that Gautham convinced Anushka to be part of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya 2. It was also reported that she was expected to give her nod to the film. He then spoke about the sequel and expressed that it will be a movie about 4 friends going to their friend's wedding in the USA. He added that the film will be a light-hearted in nature and he is waiting for the nod from Simbu. He then added that if Simbu says yes then Gautam is ready to shoot immediately.

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa is a 2010 film which features Silambarasan and Trisha Krishna. This romance drama film was made by Gautham Menon and back then also the music was composed by AR Rahman. This makes the probability of him returning even higher. Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa shows Silambarasan as Karthik, a Hindu assistant film director whereas Trisha is seen in the role of Jessie, a girl from Christian orthodox family. Karthik falls in love with Jessie and things change when Karthik becomes busy during a forty-day shoot in Goa. The film is loved by fans.

