Samantha Akkineni is one of the leading actors in the South movie industry. She is a fine actor who has established herself in the Telugu and Tamil movie business. She has won various awards, including four Filmfare awards. Samantha made her acting debut with Gautham Menon’s critically acclaimed Telugu romance Ye Maaya Chesave (2010) and hasn’t looked back since. In a decade long career, Samantha and Gautham have worked together for various movies and the two are considered among the best actor-director duo in the industry. Here are Samantha Akkineni’s movies that are directed by Gautham Menon. Read ahead to know more-

Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)

Ye Maaya Chesave is a Gautham Menon’s romantic drama. The lead cast of the movie includes Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, and Krishnudu. The movie also marks as Samantha's debut in the acting industry. The plot of the film revolves around the love story of Karthik, who finishes engineering school and aspires to become a filmmaker and his landlord's daughter, Jessie, who fall in love with each other at first sight.

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010)

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa is a Gautham Menon’s romantic drama. The lead cast of the movie includes Samantha Akkineni, T.R. Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, and Vtv Ganesh. The plot of the film revolves around an aspiring filmmaker who goes through the ups and downs of romance when he falls for a Christian woman who says she only wants to be friends. The film was the Tamil version of Ye Maaya Chesave and Samantha had a special appearance in the movie.

Nadunisi Naaygal (2011)

Nadunisi Naaygal is a Gautham Menon’s mystery thriller. The lead cast of the movie includes Samantha Akkineni, Veera Bahu, Sameera Reddy, and Deva. The plot of the film revolves around Veera, who has suffered sexual abuse as a child, and grows into a psycho obsessed with sex and kills for pleasure.

Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu (2012)

Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu is a Gautham Menon’s romantic drama. The lead cast of the movie includes Samantha Akkineni, Nani, and Krishnudu. The plot of the film revolves around the ups and downs of a romance between Varun and Nithya from childhood to adolescence.

Neethane En Ponvasantham (2012)

Neethane En Ponvasantham is a Gautham Menon’s romantic drama. The lead cast of the movie includes Samantha Akkineni, Jiiva, and Santhanam. The plot of the film revolves around the story through three different life stages of Varun and Nithya's life.

