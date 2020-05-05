Rana Daggubati Wishes Trisha Krishnan On Her Birthday With A Throwback Picture; See Post

The South Indian film star, Trisha Krishnan is currently celebrating her 37th birthday. Her fans from all over the globe have taken to their social media to sent their love and good wishes on her special day. Not only the fans but also a number of other film celebrities have been uploading posts for Trisha Krishnan’s birthday.

Even her rumoured ex-love interest, Rana Daggubati, took to his Instagram account to share an old picture of him and Trisha Krishnan together. Read more to know about Rana Daggubati and Trisha Krishnan.

Rana Daggubati's Instagram story for Trisha Krishnan's birthday

Rana Daggubati shared a throwback picture along with Trisha Krishnan in order to wish her on her special day. Rana shared a picture on his Instagram story and captioned it with, “Happy Happy old friend”.

This has certainly been picked up by a number of internet users because the two were said to be in a relationship a while ago. But Rana Daggubati’s Instagram post for Trisha certainly indicates that they are back to being friends. Other celebrities and fans have also wished Trisha on her birthday. Here are some of the tweets about Trisha Krishnan’s birthday.

I have no words.....

Must’ve done something right for sure....

I am because of you all...🙏🏻💖🥰 pic.twitter.com/8TkExL1reW — Trish (@trishtrashers) May 4, 2020

Happy birthday dear @trishtrashers be strong and positive as always . Love to you hope to catch up with you soon ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/IAnaNwPGce — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 4, 2020

To the most kind and humble @trishtrashers - wishing you a very happy birthday ! 😊. வணங்கும் முருகன் உங்களுக்கு எல்லாம் வழங்குவாராக !! ௐ !! 💐💐🎂🎂🎂. — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) May 4, 2020

More about Trisha Krishnan

On the professional end, Trisha Krishnan was recently seen in the 2019 Action/Drama, Petta. The film managed to star popular faces of the industry including Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Malavika Mohanan, Simran and Megha Akash. The film was directed by Karthik Subbaraj and managed to collect around ₹ 250 crores through box office collections.

Other than this, Trisha is now prepping up for her upcoming film, Kathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Reportedly, the film is going to be directed by Vignesh Shivan. It will feature Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in prominent roles.

