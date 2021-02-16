Harbhajan Singh Has Important Message For Franchises Ahead Of IPL 2021 Auction

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has registered himself for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. The 40-year-old last played competitive cricket back in IPL 2019 for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise. The cricketer is no longer a part of the CSK camp but he is extremely confident of finding a new team at the IPL 2021 auction.

Harbhajan Singh among big names up for grabs at auction

IPL 2021: Harbhajan Singh declares himself fit for battle

Quite recently, Harbhajan Singh was involved in an interview with InsideSport. Despite not playing competitive cricket since May 2019, Singh said that he is fit to play the upcoming IPL 2021 season. The legendary spinner also added that he will be looking forward to feature in a couple of matches for the Punjab team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, which is scheduled to commence from February 20 onwards.

Harbhajan Singh was of the opinion that a two-year break is not a major issue as players tend to get into routines while practicing with their teammates in the nets. He said that he has been playing for a long time and hence, it will not take long for him to get into a competitive zone. Singh revealed that during and after the lockdown period, he also frequently trained at his own ground in Jalandhar.

CSK list of released players 2021

On January 20, the CSK franchise revealed a list of their releases and retentions for the IPL 2021 season. They retained as many as 17 cricketers including seniors like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina among others but also released six of the IPL 2020 players. Here is a look at the entire CSK list of released players 2021.

Shane Watson (retired), Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla and Monu Singh.

CSK retentions for IPL 2021

IPL auction 2021 date and time: Where to watch the IPL auction live streaming

The forthcoming IPL auction is scheduled to take place after the second Test match between India and England in Chennai. The event will take place on February 18, from 3 PM (IST). The live telecast of the auction will commence from 2 PM (IST) on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, the IPL auction live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

IPL auction 2021 date and time: A detailed look

How much is Harbhajan Singh net worth?

According to networthbro.com, the Harbhajan Singh net worth itself is estimated to be ₹63 crore. The Harbhajan Singh net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Indian cricket player and his IPL salary. The Harbhajan Singh net worth also comprises from his endorsements with popular brands like Pepsi, Royal Stag and Reebok. He also has two houses, i.e. in Mumbai and Jalandhar.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

