Geetu Mohandas Confutes Costume Designer Stephy Xavior's Claims; Pens Open Letter

After filmmaker Vidhu Vincent alleged indifferent behaviour by the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), costume designer Stephy Xavior too spoke about a prominent member of WCC, who behaved unprofessionally with her. In a social media post, Stephy Xavior revealed that a famous director threw her out of a movie from the middle of a shooting schedule because she asked the director to clear her dues. Stephy also accused the director of non-payment of funds and not providing her due credits for designing the costumes for the film.

Now, days later, Geetu Mohandas of the Liar's Dice and Moothon fame has admitted that Stephy Xavior was pointing fingers at her. In a social media post, Geetu Mohandas revealed that she tried to keep herself from commenting on the allegations for long. However, since the post garnered public interest, she decided to speak up and uncover the truth of the events.

In an elaborative social media post shared on Wednesday, Geetu Mohandas admitted that she hired Stephy Xavior to design costumes while the designated designer- Maxima Basu went on maternity leave. She added that she was unsatisfied with Stephy Xavior's work and communicated the same to her immediately. Geetu Mohandas exclaimed that although her experience working with Stephy was unpleasant, she was discreet about the incident because she did not want to hamper her professional career.

Check out Geetu Mohandas' post:

Geetu Mohandas on Stephy Xavior's claims

Stephy Xavior, in her social media post, said that Geetu Mohandas went behind her back and asked her assistants to supply costumes without her knowledge. However, Geetu Mohandas refuted Stephy Xavior's claims and said, "The discussion you mentioned was spoken to your assistant after my team informed me that the costumes which my designer, Maxima had made after your exit from the project was taken away by you without any of our knowledge." (sic) Geetu Mohandas further questioned Stephy Xavior's intent and asked her why she did not register a complaint immediately with the collective.

Meanwhile, Geetu Mohandas apologised to Stephy Xavior and said, "If my actions have hurt you, I am still ready to meet you for a conversation." (sic) She wished Stephy Xavior best wishes. Geetu Mohandas also requested all her colleagues to not re-share her open letter on social media as an act of solidarity.

Geetu Mohandas, a popular actor of the 90s, made her directorial debut with Geetanjali Thapa and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Liar's Dice (2014). Geetu Mohandas' last release was Moothon. The movie, starring Nivin Pauly, Roshan Mathew, and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead, received positive reviews.

