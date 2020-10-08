Mohan Babu Wishes His 'priceless Treasure' Lakshmi Manchu On Her Birthday; See Post

Actor Mohan Babu recently took to Twitter to pen a birthday wish for his daughter Lakshmi Manchu.The actor shared a throwback picture from Lakshmi Manchu’s childhood days. In the picture, Mohan Babu is seen carrying baby Lakshmi in his arms while he stands in front of the camera. The actor looks completely unrecognisable in her childhood picture.

Mohan Babu posted a throwback picture with Lakshmi Manchu in his arms. He also penned a heartfelt note for his daughter. Take a look at Mohan Babu and Lakshmi Manchu's rare photo.

Wishing many happy returns of the day to my priceless treasure @LakshmiManchu. Enni Janmalaina nuvvu naa kuturuga puttalani, aa devudni pradhisthuna. Love you 3000. #HBDLakshmiManchu pic.twitter.com/H1iC4l9Lvx — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) October 8, 2020

Lakshmi Manchu's brother pours in birthday wishes for the actor

Lakshmi Manchu's brother Manju Manchu also shared two pictures of her and penned a birthday wish for his 'akka'. One of the pictures posted by Manoj was a throwback photo of Lakshmi where she is seen affectionately hugging her brother Manoj Manchu. In his birthday note, he wrote that there is no comparison to a relationship between brother and sister. He added, "Wishing my strength, my support system and my sweetheart.., my lovely akka @LakshmiManchu , A Very Happy Birthday". (sic)

The relationship between brother and sister should be like.., Vere comparisions enduku? Maniddharinee choopisthe saripodhuuuuu?😜

Wishing my strength, my support system and my sweetheart.., my lovely akka @LakshmiManchu, A Very Happy Birthday 😍🤗🎂#HBDLakshmiManchu pic.twitter.com/Q3vwutkoS9 — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) October 8, 2020

On the work front

Lakshmi Manchu was last seen in Tamil film, Kaatrin Mozhi, which featured Jyotika in the lead role. The film was written and directed by Radha Mohan. The movie is the remake of the Bollywood film Tumhari Sulu (2017). The film is based on the story of a housewife who becomes a radio jockey for a late-night relationship advice show. Lakshmi Manchu was appreciated for her role in the movie. Lakshmi Manchu is also the owner of a production company called Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures along with her family members. She has bankrolled many hit films including Nenu Meeku Telusa...? and Jhummandi Naadam.

