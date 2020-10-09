Lakshmi Manchu Announces New Show 'Coming Back To Life With Lakshmi' On Her Birthday

Lakshmi Manchu started her career in the entertainment industry as a Television actor in Las Vegas. She initially starred in renowned English TV shows and later returned to India to explore the world of cinema here. Lakshmi Manchu was seen in several Telugu films and also hosted many Telugu TV shows. On her birthday yesterday, Lakshmi Manchu announced a brand new show "Coming Back to Life with Lakshmi".

Lakshmi Manchu announces new show

Lakshmi Manchu’s new show titled as Coming Back to Life with Lakshmi will have five episodes. The series will bring together global personalities to discuss how to reconstruct life after Coronavirus Pandemic. Lakshmi Manchu announced some popular celebrities who will be a part of the show. Eminent stars like SS Rajamouli, Taapsee Pannu, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Sania Mirza, Prakash Amritraj, Shantanu, Nikhil, Bibhu Mohapatra, Pooja Dhingra and Anna Polyviou are expected to be a part of the show.

To keep her fans entertained during the lockdown, Lakshmi Manchu interacted with several popular filmmakers and political personalities on her social media platforms. During an interaction with Filmfare.com, Lakshmi Manchu said that human beings are united by emotions regardless of where they come from. She added that she wanted to bring hope by getting like-minded people from different parts of the world together to talk about life during the Pandemic and dealing with emotional pressures. She added that people around the world are reeling under the pressures of the lockdown. The need to get back to a normal world is a distant dream, she believes.

Lakshmi Manchu’s show Coming Back to Life with Lakshmi will feature one Indian personality in each episode, along with an international personality from the same field, to discuss emotional ups and downs during the lockdown. Lakshmi Manchu signed off by saying she is super excited to be able to put the show together to bring hope among all.

