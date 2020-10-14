Gippy Grewal, Annu Kapoor's 'Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi' Gets A Release Date

Singer-actor Gippy Grewal, Neeru Bajwa, and Annu Kapoor's upcoming Punjabi film Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi has finally got a release date. The comedy film is slated to release next year on July 16, 2021. Actor Gippy Grewal shared the exciting news on Instagram along with the poster of the film. The actor informed in the caption that the film will witness a worldwide release on the same date.

Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi to release next year

Apart from the release date, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that the makers have decided to begin the filming of the much-awaited flick from October 25 in London. Taran further stated that the film is helmed by Maneesh Bhatt and produced by Gippy Grewal, Ashu Munish Sahni, and Aniket Kawade. Going by the name, the film seems to be a laugh riot for the audience who are sure to have a great time watching the film. Further details about the film are still awaited.

Apart from this, Gippy Grewal recently released his new song Ayen Kiven Son on Youtube. The song features acting and singing by Gippy Grewal along with actor-singer Amrit Maa. The music video showcases many dramatic scenes where both the artists help out poor farmers and workers. The song's video is almost 4 minutes long and is composed of Amrit Maan with lyrics also by him. The music to the song is given by Ikwinder Singh (Ikky) and the creative director behind the video is Gurjant Marahar.

Meanwhile, apart from the upcoming Punjabi film, the actor has a number of projects in the pipeline. He will next be seen in Manje Bistre 3 which is the third installment to the Manje Bistre series of Punjabi movies. The movie will be directed by Baljit Singh Deo and is written by Rana Ranbir. His second release of next year, Maa is made under Gippy Grewal’s own production banner. The movie will be releasing on the occasion of Mother’s Day and no further details about the film have officially been shared by the makers of the movie.

