Did You Know Swwapnil Joshi's 'Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai' Was Remade With Gippy Grewal?

It's been over a decade since the Swwapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve starrer Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai released at the silver screens. However, the romantic drama remains to be one of the critically as well as commercially successful films of the Marathi film industry that received a cult status over the years. Did you know that in addition to having two sequels, namely Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2 and Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 3, the film was remade in several languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Punjabi?

The official Hindi remake of the film was titled Mumbai Delhi Mumbai, which released in 2014 and starred Shiv Panditt and Piaa Bajpai in the lead roles. The Kannada remake of the film was titled Pyarge Aagbittaite while the Telugu remake was titled Made in Vizag. In 2019, the official remake of the film in Punjabi was also released, titled Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh, starring Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta as the leading pair.

Know about Gippy Grewal's 'Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh' in detail

Almost after nine years from its release, superhit Marathi film Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai's Punjabi remake titled Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh premiered at the box office in May 2019. Although the original film's cast comprised only two actors, i.e. Swwapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve, its Punjabi remake starred Rajpal Yadav in a pivotal role alongside Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta. Just like the Satish Rajwade directorial, its Punjabi remake also showcased the love story of two unnamed characters who hail from two different cities.

While in Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai, Mukta's character is shown to be from Mumbai and Swwapnil's from Pune, in Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh, Sargun's character is shown to be from Chandigarh while Gippy's character hails from Amritsar. The plot of both films revolves around a young woman who travels from one city to another with the intention of rejecting a prospective groom and end up spending an entire day with an absolute stranger.

Meanwhile, the second installment of the 2010 film, titled Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2 released in 2015 while its third installment titled Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 3 released in 2018. Both the installments starred the original lead couple, Swwapnil and Mukta, and were received well by the audience.

