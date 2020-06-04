'Godman' Series Maker Comments On Controversy, Calls It 'threat To Freedom Of Expression'

On Tuesday, Elango Raghupathy, the maker of Godman series, released an official statement regarding the controversy surrounding the teaser of the forthcoming series. He said that cancelling the release of the series is the effort to curtail his freedom of expression. Calling Godman series a fictional story, Elango lashed out at the religious fanatics and the streaming platform for suspending the release of the series.

Further in his statement, the Godman series producer also revealed that the show does not intend to show any religion or person in a bad light. He also revealed that the series is a fictionalised story and is not inspired by any real-life person. Lastly, he urged all the social media users' support and solidarity to encourage the streaming platform, Zee5, to release the series.

Check out the post:

Also Read | Romantic Tamil Movies Perfect To Watch This Valentine's Day

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani's THESE Tamil Movies Are Proof That Language Is Not A Barrier For Her

On May 30, 2020, a religious outfit from Chennai registered a case against the makers and auteur of Godman series after watching the teaser of the upcomer. The makers and the director of the Godman series were accused of hurting religious sentiments and portraying religion in a bad light. Following which, the streaming platform released a statement in which they revealed that the series was suspended, and will not premiere anytime soon.

This move from the streaming platform seemed to have irked the producer of Godman series, who in an official statement asked for the audience's support to release the series. Godman series was slated to hit the small screens on June 12. However, due to the controversy, there is uncertainty over the release of the series.

Also Read | Here Are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Tamil Movies Where She Portrayed Important Characters

Also Read | Tabu' Popular Tamil Movies That Must Be On The Binge-list Of Every Fan

Godman, starring Jayaprakash, Daniel Bajaj, Sonia Aggarwal, and Tanya Desai in the lead, narrates the tale of a godman and his preachings. The forthcoming series is directed by Babu Yogeshwaran, who has previously helmed projects like Jayaram Ravi starrer Dhass and Vijay Anthony starrer Tamizharasan. Godman series is reported to be Babu Yogeshwaran's digital debut. Meanwhile, the series is produced by Elango Raghupathy under his banner Feathers Entertainments. Godman series was originally slated to premiere on June 12, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.