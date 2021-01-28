Exclusive: Vaibhav Tatwaawadi On Convincing Parents To Pursue Acting After Engineering

Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi is known for his role as Chimaji Appa in Bajirao Mastani and Shiva Sadachari in Mr. and Mrs. Sadachari. The popular actor recently made his digital debut with Netflix's Tribhanga. Vaibhav Tatwawaadi's movies have entertained his fans over the years. He recently spoke about convincing his parents to join acting post his education. Read on to know more about his interview where he talks about his initial stage of his career.

Also read | Ankita Lokhande Rejoices As 'Manikarnika' Completes 2 Years Of It's Release

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi opens up about convincing his parents for his acting career

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi opened up about his father asking him to complete his education first. Vaibhav mentioned that he completed his schooling in Nagpur and since then he wanted to be an actor. However, his father convinced him to complete his education before pursuing his acting career.

He stated, "Being from a middle-class family in 2003-04, the only option that children ever had was to complete their education as engineers or doctors. My father told me that I would support you if you pursue your career as an actor, but I want you to complete your education first." He added that biology wasn't his cup of tea, thus he decided to pursue engineering.

Also read | Vaibhav Tatwawaadi Shares A Memorable Throwback Pic From 'Tuza Maza Jamena'

Vaibhav completed his engineering from College of Engineering Pune (COEP). He said, "A lot of people ask me if I regret doing engineering. The fact is that those were some of the best days of my life as I groomed myself as an actor and as a human being."

The Bhetali Tu Punha actor added that his parents always had inhibitions about his acting career. His father is a principal of an engineering college and being from a middle-class family he told Vaibhav that film industry could a bit tough for him to get in. He told him that they did not have enough money to launch him or pay someone to launch him. Thus, he asked Vaibhav to complete his engineering as a backup and they would surely support his acting career.

Also read | Vaibhav Tatwawadi Shares Throwback Clip Of His Stand Up Comedy Days On Engineer's Day

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi's family has always supported him in his film career. His grandfather wasn't very happy with him entering the industry. "My relatives even told my dad that Vaibhav has done his engineering from such an elite institute. He could earn in Lakhs. Why is he letting everything go? Why would you allow him to take such a step," Vaibhav shared.

After his engineering, he saw many of his friends go to States to pursue further education. Some even started working through college placements. He added, "Those few years were very difficult for my parents as they had to face a lot of people. People told them that they should have asked me to treat acting as a hobby and not a career. So, my parent's support was utmost and if they wouldn’t have been there for me, I wouldn't have reached here"

Also read | Kajol Shares BTS Moment From 'Tribhanga', Asks Her Team ’Can We Catch Up Again Like This?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.