Prithviraj And Tovino Thomas Hit The Gym Together; Share Pictures From Workout Session

Two of the most popular stars of the Malayalam film industry, Prithviraj and Tovino Thomas were recently seen hitting the gym together causing a collective meltdown amongst the fans. Prithviraj had posted the picture of him alongside Tovino Thomas as both of them are seen flaunting their biceps. Prithviraj posted the picture this morning with the caption, "Zayed Masood and Jathin Ramdas hit the gym together”. Take a look at the post here!

Prithviraj and Tovino Thomas photos break the internet!

Prithviraj uploaded the photo followed by Tovino who also later shared another picture of the duo in an airy gym. In less than half an hour Prithviraj's photo gained more than 1.3 lakh likes on Instagram while Thomas's pic gained around 3.5 lakh likes in an hour. In the caption that Prithviraj wrote, he was referring to the characters, Zayed Masood and Jathin Ramdas, in his debut directorial film Lucifer.

Of course, its not only the fans who are obsessed with these hunks. Their colleagues, such as actors Kunchacko Boban, Malavika Mohanan and singer KS Harishankar, and several others also commented. Most of them reacted with the heart and fire emojis.

Actor-director Ramesh Pisharody, in typical comedic style, commented, “I was thinking of going to the gym today and then decided against it.” Young actor Reba Monica John, who acted with Tovino in Forensic, wrote, “Two legends in one frame.”

More about Prithviraj and Tovino's budding chemistry

According to Mathrubhumi, Prithviraj had earlier commented on his friendship with Tovino saying that their relationship is like a movie plot "full of twists". He talked about his closeness with Tovino during the show Madhura 18l Prithvi which aired on Surya TV. He said he was a big fan of Tovino's father Ellikal Thomas, who is a lawyer by profession. Prithviraj recalled his earlier acquaintance with Tovino when he told him that the most crucial film of his life was Ennu Ninte Moideen.

On January 25, Prithviraj had shared the promo of his upcoming film Jana Gana Mana which also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead role. Director Dijo Jose Antony of Queen fame has helmed Jana Gana Mana from a script penned by Sharis Mohammed. The film is produced by Prithviraj’s spouse Supriya Menon for their home production banner Prithviraj Productions.

On the other hand, Tovino Thomas will next be seen in the Mohanlal-starrer Vaashi, alongside Keerthy Suresh with an unannounced release date for 2021. The film is written and directed by Vishnu G Raghav, who is the son of veteran still photographer R Gopalakrishnan.

Introducing Vaashi,



A movie that took almost 7 years to fall in place rather than one that was put together. ❤️



Look forward to all your love & support for this movie that's close to my heart! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YtA2VgJWVk — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) January 25, 2021

