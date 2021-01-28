Gopichand And Tamannaah Starrer 'Seetimaarr' To Release In April 2021

After RRR and Pushpa makers released the date of their films, the makers of Gopichand’s upcoming film Seetimarr have confirmed the release of their sports drama. The film starring Tamannah and Gopichand will be releasing on April 2, 2021. Directed by Sampath Nandi, the shooting and the post-production of the film is on the verge of completion and the release date has been announced to create frenzy amongst the audience. Film Critic Taran Adarsh announced the film's release with the post of the film featuring Gopichand.

GOPICHAND: SPORTS DRAMA GETS A RELEASE DATE... #Telugu film #Seetimaarr - a sports drama starring #Gopichand and #Tamannaah - to release on 2 April 2021... Directed by Sampath Nandi... Produced by Srinivasaa Chhitturi. #SeetimaarrOnApril2 pic.twitter.com/E7YPWIezG8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2021

Actor Gopichand will be seen as a coach in the upcoming sports drama. He will be seen as the coach of the Andhra Kabaddi team in the film Seetimaarr, while the other lead Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen as Jwala Reddy, the coach of the Telangana Kabaddi team. Actor Digangana Suryavanshi will be seen as a village belle, who falls in love with the protagonist. Bollywood star Rohit Pathak will be seen in a crucial role in the film.

Starring actor Bhumika Chawla in a pivotal role, the supporting cast of 'Seetimaarr' includes actors Posani Krishna Murali, Rao Ramesh, Rehaman, and Tarun Arora. Music composer Mani Sharma will be composing the music of this film. Produced under the banner of Srinivasaa Chhitturi's Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the makers will be releasing the teaser of the film soon.

Apart from the film Seetimaarr, actor Tamannaah will also be playing a lead role opposite Satya Dev in the Telugu remake of Love Mocktail. She will also be seen in Tabu's role in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun, along with actors Nithiin and Nabha Natesh. The original film stars Ayushmann Khurranna, Tabu, and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. Meanwhile, actor Gopichand will be joining hands with Maruthi for an upcoming venture, which is expected to bankrolled by UV Creations and Geetha Arts.

