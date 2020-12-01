Have A Look At 'Businessman 2' Cast List And All You Need To Know About Actors

Pandaga Chesko or Businessman 2 is a Telugu romantic comedy film that was directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Paruchuri Kiriti. The cast of Businessman 2 has some well-known faces which have also appeared in a number of the film and has brought the element of humour in this film as well. The plot of the film follows Karthik Divya and Anushka, who get caught in a confusing triangle and chaotic humour follows throughout the film. Let us have a look at the cast of Pandago Chesko and their details.

Businessman 2 cast

Ram Pothineni as Kartik Pothineni

Ram Pothineni has played the lead character among the Pandaga Chesko cast. His character Kartik is a millionaire NRI who goes through a comic roller coaster in the movie. Ram had made his debut in Devadasu in 2006 and has worked in a number of films throughout his career such as Ready, Nenu Sailaja, iSmart Shankar and more. He will be next seen in Red, an upcoming project.

Rakul Preet Singh as Divya

Rakul Preet Singh is probably one of the most well-known faces in the Businessman 2 cast, with her career taking off in the Hindi film industry as well. She has played another one of the leading Businessman 2characters, Divya, who first comes off as someone with a strong personality in the movie but then gets involved with Karthik. She was recently seen in De De Pyaar De opposite Ajay Devgn and Tabu, and the movie did well at the box office. She has also worked in well-known films like Aiyaary, Spyder and Dhruva.

Sonal Chauhan as Anushka

Sonal Chauhan has played another prominent character in the cast of Businessman 2. Playing the role of Anushka, she has portrayed the role of a money-minded millionaire who then gets fooled by Kartik and Divya. She was first seen in the movie Jannat opposite Emraan Hashmi. She had also later starred in Bbuddah Hoga Tera Baap, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Prakash Raj.

Sampath Raj as Bhupathi

Sampath Raj is one of the most experienced actors in the Businessman 2 cast. He has played the role of Bhupathi, one of the important supporting characters in the film. Sampath Raj has had an acting career of almost two decades, in which he has worked in a number of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. He has worked in films like Bheema, Thotta, Panja and many more movies.

