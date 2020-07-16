Gujarati Actor Snehlata Spotted Years After Her Retirement By Fans; See Picture

Upendra Trivedi and actor Snehlata were one of the most popular on-screen pairs in Dhollywood. The Dhollywood industry, that is the Gujrati film industry’s on-screen pair, Snehlata and Upendra Trivide were loved by the audience for their on-screen chemistry as well as their amazing acting skills. Back then, their films used to be superhits and their shows housefull. After appearing in several films together, actor Snehlata took her time away from films as well as the media. She was spotted at a wedding with her daughter, after years and her fans began wondering about her whereabouts.

Gujrati actor Snehlata spotted years after her retirement

Source: Gujrati Biography/Youtube

Actor Snehlata was born to a Marathi family and started her career in the entertainment industry by appearing in several Marathi films. Soon she was offered other Bollywood films like Jogim Naatak, Archana, and Jay Hanuman. After she moved to Gujrat, she was offered many Gujrati films. She was known for her on-screen chemistry with actors Upendra Trivedi and Naresh Kanodia. Some of her popular Gujrati movies include Ranavaghan, Raja Bharathari, Harishchandra Taramati, Shetal Nekanthe, Dholi, Dhola Maru, and Halaman Jethavo.

Also Read: Himanshi Khurana Confirms Undergoing COVID-19 Test, Says 'will Share The Reports'

After several years, she took retirement from acting. To date, the actor is offered many serials and movies, but it seems the actor has taken retirement. After years, the actor was spotted at a wedding ceremony in Surendranagar Wadhwan. Her fans were happy to see her after so long, and her pictures from the wedding went viral in no time.

Also Read: Aamna Shariff's Birthday: Who Nailed The Character As 'Komolika'? Hina, Aamna Or Urvashi?

She attended the wedding with her daughter, who’s a doctor and practices in Versova. Currently, she lives in Mumbai with her family. She mentioned that she has no interest in the glamourous industry and likes to keep her life private these days. She also mentioned that her daughter has no interest in the film industry and neither does any of her family members.

Also Read: Can You See Will Smith Say "Apun Hi Bhagwan Hai" In Sacred Games' English Remake? See Cast

After her retirement from movies, she was offered nearly 20 roles in movies and serials, but she rejected them all. The actor said that she got to play several roles in various movies, similarly, she gets to play different roles in her real life as well. Moreover, she wants to spend time with her family now and has no interest in doing films, leaving her family behind.

Also Read: Fahadh Faasil Recalls Failed Association With 'Super Deluxe' Fame Thiagarajan Kumararaja

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.