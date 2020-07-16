Aamna Shariff's Birthday: Who Nailed The Character As 'Komolika'? Hina, Aamna Or Urvashi?

Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay aired its first episode in 2001 and went on to air for nearly 8 years. The show followed the love story of Prerna and Anurag who are separated by many people in their lives. The show got popular for various reasons, but one character that remained most-loved was Urvashi Dholakia’s character as Komolika. Urvashi Dholakia played a negative role on the show, Komolika, who becomes one of the main reasons why Prerna and Anurag are not able to be together.

Almost 10 years after the show went off-air, Ekta Kapoor launched a reboot show of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan. Hina Khan initially played the role of Komolika on the show. She was replaced by Aamna Shariff as Komolika, after a few episodes. Here’s a face-off of all the three actors who played Komolika.

Aamna Shariff, Hina Khan and Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika

Urvashi Dholakia

Source: Kasautii Zindagii Kay show/Youtube

Urvashi Dholakia was the first original Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Urvashi Dholakia nailed her character as Komolika, because of her dressing styling, her attitude, as well as her dialogue, delivery. She became a cult character because of her appearance on the show. She was usually seen wearing stylish and fancy clothes. The iconic long Bindi on her forehead and her large pair of earrings were what made her character cult.

Hina Khan

Source: Kasautii Zindagii Kay show/Youtube

In the reboot show of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan makes an astonishing entry as Komolika, bringing the character back to life. Although her character as Komolika was that of an arrogant and evil woman, who attracts male attention remains the same, Hina Khan gave it a different twist. She wore gaudy clothes and large ornaments. The iconic hair twirl remained while the long Bindi was replaced by a small one.

Aamna Shariff

Source: Kasautii Zindagii Kay show/Youtube

Aamna Shariff replaced Hina Khan on Kasautii Zindagii Kay after the latter's character falls off a terrace and disappears. While Aamna Shariff stayed in her evil character on the show, bringing out a new side of Komolika, the outfits saw a major change. Fans loved watching the new, modern Komolika on the show. Moreover, Hina Khan and Urvashi Dholakia also praised the latter for carrying Komolika's legacy with grace.

