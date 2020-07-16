Himanshi Khurana Confirms Undergoing COVID-19 Test, Says 'will Share The Reports'

Recently, Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana's manager took to her social media handle and shared a few major health updates of the Punjabi singer. In a tweet, Nidhi Singh tagged Himanshi Khurana and stated that she has been unwell for the last two days. Her tweet further read, "Tests for covid-19 are done.. Waiting for the reports..". She also requested fans to not create panic and constant phone calls to Himanshi Khurana's family as the updates will be shared on the internet. Later, Himanshi re-shared the tweet and assured fans that she will share her reports once they are out.

Himanshi undergoes COVID-19 tests

Will share the reports.. https://t.co/BhPH7H7JLL — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) July 15, 2020

As soon as the news broke on the internet, many of her fans wished for the speedy recovery of the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant. A few fans urged others to be more careful while a section of fans asked others to not spread rumours. A few fans also penned motivational words for Himanshi Khurana to stay positive in this difficult time.

Well, talking about her professional front, the 28-year-old singer-actor was shooting for her upcoming music video along with rumoured beau Asim Riaz. The upcoming music video will mark their third collaboration. During a live chat on Instagram, Asim Riaz gave a sneak peek into their upcoming project. The actor-model shared that he is excited and looking forward to the release of the song sung by Arijit Singh. A BTS picture of the duo also started surfing online and informed that the shoots were in full swing.

Music video shoots are in full swing. #asimriaz and #himanshikhurana shot for a brand new single for #arijitsingh . So are they called AsiManshi 😜#viralbhayani @viralbhayani77 pic.twitter.com/XXujjrSAzq — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) July 14, 2020

Well, Himanshi Khurana is not the first one who is having such an ordeal. A few days back, many actors from the TV fraternity also underwent the COVID-19 tests. Most recently, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan announced on his social media handle that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Later, his co-stars, including Karan Patel, and the crew of the serial was tested, however, their results were negative. On the other side, Ishqbaaz fame Shrenu Parikh also informed on Instagram that she is recovering in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Not only TV fraternity, but a few artists from the film industry also tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also shifted to a hospital in Ville Parle for the treatment of COVID-19. Later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya also tested positive.

