India Bans Tiktok: Chetan Dhanani, Jay Bhatt, And Other Gujarati Celebs Share Views

Since the government of India made its unprecedented move against China with the nationwide ban on the use of 59 Chinese apps on smartphones, many Gujarati celebrities are posting their reactions on social media. The action taken by the Home Ministry follows the outrage amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Take a look at Dhollywood celebrities who have reacted and expressed their thoughts over it on social media and during various interviews.

Chetan Dhanani

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Reva actor Chetan Dhanani said that he is pleased with the decision taken by the Indian government. He mentioned that he did not enjoy any content on the TikTok app. He added that this does not mean that everything on the app was not good, but 90% content on the app was useless and destructive. Therefore, he was of the opinion that the step has been taken to answer China’s misbehaviour, and he firmly stands with India.

Jay Bhatt

Talking about the same in another interview, Namaanoos actor Jay Bhatt said that any app that poses a potential threat to the data security should be thoroughly scrutinized. He added that those apps should also be removed even if it is the most sought after one. He further said that he is sure the list of apps of being banned in India shall see more names in the coming days.

Hemang Dave

Thai Jashe actor Hemang Dave expressed his views in an interview to a media outlet by stating that 2020 has been full of surprises and the year has not been pleasant until now at least. He added that he completely supports the decision taken by the government of India of banning these 59 Chinese apps. He further said that this decision will harm their economy as suddenly more than 1 million users will stop giving them business. Talking about the young TikTok stars who made a lot of money via the platform, he was of the opinion that they might be heartbroken, but an Indian alternative app will be made, and things will be better again in upcoming days.

Khushi Shah

Affra Taffri actor Khushi Shah also expressed her views by congratulating the prime minister. The actor said in an interaction with a media portal that it was a great decision by the prime minister to ban these 59 Chinese apps. Cybersecurity experts have also warned about the risks China’s apps and telecom companies may pose, the actor added. This decision will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users, believed the actor.

Viral Shah

Golkeri director Viral Shah, in an interview with a media outlet, said that India has the capability of creating not only similar but much better apps than these that were banned apps. He added that all this while, Indians were dependent on these Chinese apps. But if given a chance, India can create better stuff. On a funnier note, he stated that he was eager to know what was going to be TikTok's replacement.

