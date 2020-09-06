Gujarati Web Series To Watch Across Different Platforms; See List Here

For a long time, the Gujarati film industry and the Gujarati television industry have been in two different leagues. While Dhollywood has been making waves globally with its unique content, the Gujarati television industry was often criticised for its lack of originality. However, the introduction of the Gujarati web series in the country has brought about a fresh wave of new and innovative content. So, here's a list of Gujarati web series that you definitely must check out. Read on:

Gujarati web series to watch on OTT

Do Not Disturb

Do Not Disturb is a Gujarati web series that was released on July 26, 2019, on OTT platform MX Player. The web series is all about a couple who are newly married. In the series, two things are involved: one is their personal life and the second is their responsibilities. There is a mix of situations involving love, conflict, relationship, and many more things that make the series much more loveable and exciting to watch.

Malhar Thakar and Manasi Parekh Gohil played the lead roles of Maulik and Meera respectively in this contemporary Gujarati drama series. Maulik loves food, respects traditions, parties with his friends, keeps his parents above everything, and loves his wife. On the other hand, Meera is a Gujarati girl and a Mumbai-chi multi at heart, who is progressive, modern, and adores her hubby. The series brings intimate conversations between the couple, the difference in their opinions and, the mark of a successful relationship. The series is available to watch on MX Player.

Non-Alcoholic Breakup

Non-Alcoholic Breakup is a romantic comedy Gujarati web series. The plot of the web series revolves around a young boy named Karan, played by Tatsat Munshi. He has been through multiple breakups. Karan always falls in love with several girls but still due to some conflict he always faces separation. The series is quite funny and also teaches some lessons about life. This Gujarati web series also had Love Ni Bhavai fame Aarohi Patel playing the lead role. The series is available both on MX Player and Hungama app.

Bas Cha Sudhi

Produced by Aastha Production, Bas Cha Sudhi is a romantic web series of two unknown persons who meet at a tea place. The main characters, RJ Ruhan & Bhoomika Brahmbhatt, become best friends as such that they neither give-up their companion nor want to express their love to each other. The first season was released in 2018, which was later followed by its second and third season in 2019 and 2020, respectively. The whole series is available on YouTube to watch online.

