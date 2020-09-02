Rashami Desai's Adorable 'personal Stalker' Wins Fans' Hearts

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai has been giving her fans a glimpse of her life through social media handle. After dropping the first picture of her new car, the Naagin 4 actor has now introduced the world to her 'stalker'. The actor's stalker is too cute -- an adorable pet dog named Oreo.

Rashami Desai recently took to her Instagram handle to share her cute doggo Oreo’s adorable picture as he remained seated in her lap. She shared this image with the caption which reads as, “My personal stalker My Oreo,”. Her caption was then followed by dog paws and a heart red emoji. In the image, the actor is looking cute with her piggy like a pout, which is in a dark shade lip colour. Rashami too was looking pretty as she wore a velvet outfit in the maroon shade. Apart from this image, her cute little doggo was also seen earlier in Rashami’s Raksha Bandhan post along with her family.

Have a look at Rashami’s cute stalker here:

Fans' reaction on Rashami’s post

While Rashami and Oreo look adorable, it was Rashami’s BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s comment that caught everyone’s attention. Devo commented ‘Damadji.’ On Rashami’s post and her fans couldn’t stop laughing on Devo’s comment. In fact, both the actors also had fun about making their pets a couple, and hence, Devo refers to Rashami’s pet Oreo as Damadji.

Apart from Devoleena, many of Rashami’s fans commented on the post. One of the users wrote “cutiesss” with red hearts. While another user wrote, “OMG, Beautiful Girl”. The third user wrote, “Both r looking so Cute”. Have a look at the comments below:

On the work front

On the work front, soon after Bigg Boss 13 went off-air, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was signed up for Naagin 4 to play the character of Mrs Parikh in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama series. After Jasmin Bhasin and Sayanatani Ghosh made an exit from the daily soap, fans were very excited to see Rashami Desai playing the character of a Naagin (snake) for the first time ever on the show. However, Naagin 4, which also cast Nia Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles, went off-air soon after Rashami joined the show, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image Credits: Rashami Desai IG)

