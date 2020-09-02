Sai Pallavi Arrives In Trichy For An Examination; Fans Asks For Selfies

Premam star Sai Pallavi was recently seen at the MAM College in Trichy earlier this week. Photos of the actor were shared widely on social media by her fans after she stepped out of her home to take up an exam. Even though she was wearing a mask during her exam, many students and workers identified her and asked her for selfies. She obliged, and her pictures are now doing the rounds on social media.

In the pictures shared by her fans, the actor can be seen wearing a yellow and pink salwar. In one of the images, Sai Pallavi can be seen carrying her hall ticket and identity card while posing with a group of women in the college. Apart from this, Sai Pallavi’s fan account also shared the photos on Twitter and wrote, “Latest pics of @Sai_Pallavi92. Yesterday she attended MAM clg Alumni Event at Trichy (sic)”. Take a look at the post below:

About Sai Pallavi’s studies

Sai Pallavi graduated from the Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia in the year 2016. The exam which Sai Pallavi recently gave was the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination or FMGE, which is an examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). As per the medication rules, any Indian citizen or Overseas Citizen of India who has completed the medical course from any institute outside India has to clear FMGE if they want to practice in India.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sai Pallavi has two films on her list which include the Sekhar Kammula-directorial Love Story. In the movie, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Naga Chaitanya. Besides this, she also has Venu Udugula’s Virata Parvam, which also features Rana Daggubati, Nandita Das, and Priya Mani in lead roles. The shootings for both the films are expected to resume soon following the COVID-19 guidelines.

