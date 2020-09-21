GV Prakash Heaps Praise At 'Soorarai Pottru', Calls It 'a Fresh And One Of A Kind Film'

Music composer-actor GV Prakash on Sunday, September 20, in an online QnA session, revealed that Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru would be one of a kind film. He said, "Soorarai Pottru is a great film. I think it is a completely different film for Indian cinema." GV Prakash also added that Sudha Kongara, the director of Soorarai Pottru, would reach to new heights after the release of the film.

"Sudha Kongara will reach to new heights after Soorarai Pottru's release," said GV Prakash. He also revealed that in the coming days, three more songs from the album would be released. Interestingly, GV Prakash is composing the music for Soorarai Pottru.

Check the video here:

Soorarai Pootru, starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in the lead, is based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath's life. The movie will see Suriya essaying the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam. The film, directed by Sudha Kongara, is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

'Soorarai Pottru' to release in October on Amazon Prime Video

Soorarai Pootru will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in October 2020. The movie will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on October 30, 2020. Initially, the film was expected to hit the marquee in April 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie's release was postponed.

What's next for GV Prakash on the work front?

GV Prakash, on the acting front, will be next seen in Ravi Arasu's Ayngaran. The movie, starring GV Prakash and Mahima Nambiar in the lead, narrates the tale of a highly-skilled mechanical engineer. The film has been on the racks for a year now and is expected to hit the marquee soon.

Besides the upcomer, GV Prakash has an array of films at different stages of production. He has Vasanthabalan's Jail with Abarnathi and Raadika Sarathkumar up for release. Thereafter, he has Ezhil's Aayiram Jenmangal, Shanmugam Muthusamy's Adangathey, among others in the pipeline.

