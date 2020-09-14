Suriya And GV Prakash Express Sadness Over Death Of NEET Aspirants In Tamil Nadu

Tamil actor Suriya and music composer GV Prakash on Sunday, September 13, mourned the death by suicide of three National cum Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants in Tamil Nadu. Suriya, in an official statement he released online, wrote: "The suicide of three students due to the fear of NEET exam has impacted my conscience." (sic) He further added that the exams are not the only yardsticks to determine success or failure in life.

Suriya also stated an example of Dhronacharya and said, "Dhronocharya from Mahabharat only asked thumb from his student Eklavya, but contemporary Dronoacharya asks students to prove themselves by clearing examinations." The Soorarai Pottru actor also extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

Suriya's statement on the suicide of three NEET aspirants:

The suicide of three students on the same day has shaken my conscience. While the world is grappling COVID-19 pandemic, it is unfortunate to see how students are asked to prove their worth by taking exams. The court that continues legal proceeding through video calls asks students to write exams without fear. The suicide of students might be a primetime debate for media, but the plight of the families is unbelievable. Such exams not only deprive students of their chances but of life, which becomes a lifetime punishment for the family members of the students. Mere marks should not be the yardstick to determine the success or failure of students. They should be prepared to face the world bravely by supporting and nurturing them. Dhronacharya from Mahabharata only asked for a thumb from his student as a gift. However, the modern-day Dhronacharya precariously ask even a sixth-grader to prove his worth by passing an exam. They also have bigger weapons like NEET, which is killing our children. It killed three students in a day and is continuing to harm hundreds. We must stand together and raise voice against examinations that take the lives of young students.

My heart goes out to the three families..! Can't imagine their pain..!! pic.twitter.com/weLEuMwdWL — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) September 13, 2020

After Suriya, GV Prakash reacts to the death of students in Tamil Nadu

Music composer GV Prakash on Sunday, September 13, shared a video expressing sadness over the death by suicide of three NEET aspirants. He also said that suicide is never an option. "Without small failures, success doesn't seem sweet. Everyone has to face umpteen failures in life to achieve success. Suicide is never an escape," said GV Prakash in the video. He also advised parents to become their children's pillar of support in times of adversity.

On Saturday, September 12, a day before the NEET exams, three students from Madurai, Dharmapuri, and Namakkal districts of Tamil Nadu allegedly died by suicide. The NEET aspirants ended their life because they feared they would fail in the entrance examination.

