'Thala Ajith And Sudha Kongara's Tentative Movie Will Be Amazing,' Says Prakash In QnA

Music comper GV Prakash, in a recent online QnA session, revealed that director Sudha Kongara narrated the script of her tentative film with Thala Ajith to him. He seemed excited for the film. GV Prakash also disclosed that the movie has a great potential of becoming one of Thala's best works. "It is a great script, and it will be great if it happens. Just like Soorarai Pottru, the movie has an engaging script," said GV Prakash.

GV Prakash further revealed that the Thala Ajith-Sudha Kongara movie would be a big-budgeted action film. "It will be a huge action film. Sudha has narrated the script to me, and I think it is fantastic," said GV Prakash.

For the past few weeks, there has been a buzz surrounding Thala Ajith's next. While there were speculations of a collaboration with Sudha Kongara, but with GV Prakash's latest revelation, it is confirmed that Thala Ajith has been approached by the Soorarai Pottru director for a film. However, neither the actor nor the director has confirmed any news regarding the tentative film.

What's next for GV Prakash, Thala Ajith, and Sudha Kongara on the work front?

GV Prakash will be composing music for Sudha Kongara-directorial Soorarai Pottru. Besides which, he has a movie with Vasanthabalan, where he will essay the lead role. The film, titled Jail, also stars Abarnathi, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, and Robo Shankar in prominent roles. The movie is slated to hit the marquee soon.

Meanwhile, Sudha Kongara is awaiting the release of her next, Soorarai Pottru. The movie, starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead, is based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath's life. Soorarai Pottru is bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment respectively. The movie will exclusively premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 30, 2020.

Thala Ajith, on the other hand, will be next seen in the H Vinoth-directorial Valimai. The movie, starring Thala Ajith, Huma Qureshi, and Yami Gautam in the lead, is expected to be a high-octane action-thriller. Reportedly, Thala Ajith was shooting for the film when the lockdown was imposed to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

The shooting of the film will soon commence in Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, Valimai marks Thala Ajith and H. Vinoth's second association after Nerkonda Paarvai (2019). The Thala Ajith starrer is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under his production banner Bayview Projects LLP.

