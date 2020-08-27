GV Prakash Shares His Baby Girl's Picture, Calls Her 'super Woman Anvi'

Music composer-actor GV Prakash and his wife Saindhavi welcomed their first child on April 19, 2020. On Thursday afternoon, GV Prakash took to his Twitter and posted his daughter's pictures and also revealed her name as "Anvi". As seen in the pic, his little baby is busy sleeping on a furry blanket, wrapped in a swaddle. Sharing the picture, GV Prakash called his daughter "super woman Anvi."

GV Prakash shares his daughter's picture

As soon as GV Prakash's daughter's picture was up, the post met with a flurry of comments. A fan tweeted, "Cutie, sweetie looking like barbie." When a user expressed that his daughter will be ruling him, Prakash quickly dropped a heart and replied to the fan's comment. "A baby is as pure as an angel and as fresh as a blooming flower. A tiny daughter gives parents a life in a climate of perpetual wonder," wrote another fan. The Sarvam Thaala Mayam actor thanked a lot of his fans on Twitter.

(Source: @gvprakash Twitter)

Cutie, sweetie looking like barbie 💙💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/fOfyc7cozl — zafrul (@ZafaronN) August 27, 2020

Meanwhile, GV Prakash's wife, Saindhavi Prakash, shared a bunch of pictures of Anvi. She wrote, "Meet our princess Anvi." In the first picture, little Anvi is wrapped up in a green swaddle, with green leaves and flowers all around her. A user wrote, "Awwww look at her! All smiles. adorable," as GV Prakash's baby was seen smiling in the picture.

GV Prakash's daughter's photos

GV Prakash and Saindhavi tied the knot in 2013, in an opulent wedding ceremony in Chennai. On April 21, 2020, GV Prakash broke the big news of the arrival of his daughter. "Blessed with a princess on 19/4/2020 ... need all of ur wishes and blessings," he tweeted. Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal and many others congratulated him and Saindhavi. Meanwhile, Kasthuri Shankar, Raiza Wilson, Hip Hop Tamizha, Kiki Vijay, and others also extended their wishes.

On the work front, GV Prakash has a couple of projects lined up in his kitty. He is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Soorarai Pottru, alongside Suriya, helmed by Sudha Kongara Prasad. Meanwhile, he also has films like Aayiram Jenmangal, Jail, and others in the pipeline. The music composer has given the industry a slew of hit tracks.

