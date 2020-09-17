Thala Ajith Issues Legal Notice Against Fraudulent People Who Claim To Be Representing Him

Thala Ajith is a popular face in the south film industry. He recently filed a legal notice against frauds who have been claiming to represent the actor in Kollywood and trying to make business dealings. Confirming the same, Thala Ajith’s long-time manager Suresh Chandra took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of the public notice.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Suresh Chandra shared a public notice of the same. A part of the statement reveals that it has come to Ajith’s notice that there are many individuals who claim to be associated with the actor for his business dealings. The statement also added that it has been warned that the actor will not be responsible if any person or organization makes business dealings with fraudulent individuals. Along with the statement, Suresh also wrote, “Legal Notice from the office of Mr #Ajithkumar”. Take a look at the tweet today.

Legal Notice from the office of Mr #Ajithkumar pic.twitter.com/2fYxgTlpnc — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) September 17, 2020

Also read | Nayanthara And Thala Ajith Movies Together That Fans Should Watch; Check Out The List

Not so long ago, Twitterati had been obsessing over a video wherein Thala Ajith Kumar is seen solving a complication that occurred in the landing of a miniature aircraft. Fans, who refer to him as Thala (leader), were stumped after a Fanclub of the actor shared the video on Twitter. In the video, he is seen fixing a technical error after the aircraft faced complications during its landing. Watch the video below.

The trouble starts when the main landing doesn't work, Thala #Ajith sir bringing it down. The team appreciating for his landing.



| #Aeromodelling | #Valimai️ | #ThalaAjith | pic.twitter.com/Z1JSA1YbEg — Ajith (@ajithFC) August 6, 2020

Also read | When Thala Ajith Was Upset With Wife Shalini & It's Outcome Was The Sweetest; Read Here

On the work front

Thala Ajith was last seen in H. Vinoth's Ner Konda Paaravai in a pivotal role alongside Vidya Balan and Rangaraj Pandey. The movie was praised by fans and film buffs for their acting abilities and storyline. The film also went on to perform wonders at the box office.

The actor is currently working with H. Vinoth on their second collaboration titled, Valimai, produced by Boney Kapoor. It is also stated that Huma Qureshi was roped in to play the leading lady in the film. However, producer Boney Kapoor has recently taken his Twitter to announce that the team will not carry out any promotional activities related to the film due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Ajith has also donated Rs. 1.25 crore to the state government, central government, and recently and also to the FEFSI for Coronavirus relief. He also deposited Rs 2.5 lakh in the bank account of the Film Journalists' Association to help them fight the lockdown.

Also read | Thala Ajith Leaves Fans Stumped As He Skilfully Fixes A Model Aircraft; Watch

Also read | Thala Ajith And Shalini Spotted At A Private Hospital In Chennai; See Clips Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.