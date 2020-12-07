'Had Super Fun' Says Ravi Teja As He And Shruti Hassan Wrap Up Shooting For 'Krack' In Goa

Popular Telugu actor Ravi Teja recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself with some of the cast members of his upcoming movie, Krack, in which, Shruti Hassan will be seen alongside Teja. In the picture shared as part of the post, Shruti Hassan can be seen with him along with other Krack cast and crew members. Ravi Teja can be seen donning a moustache and beard with a white t-shirt and denim with black and white sports shoes, while the rest of the team members were too in casual attires.

“And it’s a wrap": Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja posted this picture and informed his fans that it was a wrap for the Goa schedule of their movie, Krack and stated how much fun he had while making the movie. He later tagged everyone in the caption who were there in the picture including Shruti Hassan, Gopichand Malineni and others. Fans of Ravi Teja and Shruti Hassan were delighted to know that the shooting for Krack had wrapped up and they will soon have the pleasure to watch the much-awaited film. Many of the fans showed their excitement by dropping in heart-eyed and fire emojis in the comment section while a few others complimented the Krack cast and crew present in the photo. Take a look at the fans’ reactions when they came to know that Krack film’s shooting has been wrapped up and will soon be released.

Krack cast, plot & more

Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack is a Telugu action thriller based on the true events that took place in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Apart from Ravi Teja and Shruti Hassan, the Krack cast includes actors namely Samuthirakani, Chirag Jani, Ali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Mouryani, Sudhkar, Devi Prasad, Vamsi Chaganti and Anketa Maharana. Krack release date was earlier marked to be May 8, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed. Finally, the release date has been scheduled for January 2021.

Image Source- Ravi Teja & Shruti Haasan Instagram

