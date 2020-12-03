Shruti Haasan Shares An Eye-catchy Silhouette Picture Of Herself, Netizens In Awe

Shruti Haasan recently took to her Instagram to treat her fans with a new post. Shruti enjoys a massive fan following on social media and posts regularly. The actress can be seen having a gala time at the beach. Fans are going gaga over the silhouette picture.

Also read: Shruti Haasan Gives A Glimpse Of Her 'Good Sweaty' Time; Fans Call Her A 'Cutiepie'

Shruti’s post is a picture in which she can be seen in the water under the blue sky. Although it is a silhouette picture; one cannot stop adoring the eye-catchy background. The actress happens to be a water baby and was seen enjoying amid the sea. She captioned her post by writing that she found her aspiration in the energy of the ocean.

She said that oceans were those places where dreams met the shoes of possibilities and everything was more than what it seemed to be. She continued writing that everything one needed to be was within reach and out of reason. Fans couldn’t stop loving the beautiful picture and showered her posts with numerous likes and comments.

Also read: Shruti Haasan Confirms Role In Courtroom Drama 'Vakeel Saab' Opposite Pawan Kalyan

Have a look at Shruti Haasan's Instagram post -

Earlier to this, the diva shared another picture of herself enjoying at the beach. In the post, she can be seen in a pink bikini and a multicoloured lungi. She paired her look with sunglasses. Without a doubt, the actress knows how to chill in style. This picture was also loved by fans and received many likes and comments.

Also read: Tamannah Bhatia Replaced Shruti Haasan In 'Oopiri'; Read Trivia

Shruti Haasan predominantly works in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil movies. She has done various movies such as Gabbar Is Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, D-Day, Srimanthudu, Oh My Friend and many more. She made her Bollywood debut in the movie Luck. Recently, Shruti has finished shooting for her upcoming film Krack that also stars Ravi Teja. She is currently shooting for another upcoming film Laabam that co-stars Vijay Sethupathi. She will soon be seen in Vakeel Saab after these.

Apart from acting, the Bollywood and South actress is also a playback singer. She has received nominations for various songs such as Kannazhaga Kaalazhaga, Yendi Yendi and more. She has also formed her music band.

Also read: Ravi Teja And Shruti Haasan Wrap-up Shooting Of 'Krack' In Hyderabad: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.