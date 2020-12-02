Shruti Haasan Gives A Glimpse Of Her 'Good Sweaty' Time; Fans Call Her A 'Cutiepie'

Shruti Haasan recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her to which her fans reacted with immense love in the comments section. She has her own way with the camera and posts quirky pictures of herself on her social media handle. Let’s check out some of Shruti Haasan’s hot pics along with what she recently shared on her Instagram handle.

Shruti Haasan’s Instagram post

Shruti Haasan’s hot pics always get an immense amount of love from her fans and followers. She recently posted this picture in which she can be seen throwing a bright smile with a serene and no make-up look. She can also be seen wearing a black net tank top over a black bikini set as she chills out somewhere around a pool or a beach. She kept her hair open and wavy and wore her hair tie around her wrist as she planned to click the selfie.

In the caption, she depicted that she was taking a sunbath and wrote ‘the good sweaty’ with a sun emoji attached to it. All her fans found her pretty in the picture and complimented her with fire and heart emojis. Many of them also called her beautiful and stated how cute she looked. Many others dropped in heart-eyed emojis to depict how mesmerised they were after looking at Shruti Haasan’s photos. Let us glance through some of the cute comments by her fans.

As Shruti Haasan’s pictures are loved by the fans, let us have a look at some of Shruti Haasan’s photos.

Shruti shared these photos recently which depict both her cuteness. In the first picture, she can be seen wearing a sleeveless green top with a similar coloured skirt. Though she looked sultry in the picture, she made it adorable by posing like a bunny with a cute pout. In the next picture, Shruti Haasan can be seen in a much intense and ravishing look with her sunglasses on and hair in the front from one side. In the last one, she can be seen pouting towards the camera adorably. In the caption, she wrote that the sun bunny said hello to everyone.

