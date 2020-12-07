Priyanka Arul Mohan To Star In Ravi Teja's Action Movie 'Khiladi': Reports

Ravi Teja’s upcoming movie with director Ramesh Varma will star Nani Gang Leader fame Priyanka Arul Mohan as one of the leads, according to Tollywood.net. It is also said that the makers have decided to cast Catherine Tresa in a special song. Khiladi, which is produced by Koneru Satyanarayana and Pen Studios, will see Ravi Teja in a double role. Apart from Ravi Teja, the movie will also feature Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as the two female leads.

Priyanka Arul Mohan to play female lead in Ravi Teja's Khiladi

The music of the multi-starrer movie is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The actor shared the first look of the movie on his social media handle in October 2020. In the poster, Ravi Teja can be seen wearing a black full-sleeved t-shirt and black jeans with reflective sunglasses. In the tweet, he also informed his fans that the movie has already gone on floors. The action movie Khiladi’s tagline is ‘Play Smart’. Many of his fans showed their excitement by retweeting the poster and commenting ‘all the best’ and ‘can’t wait’ on the tweet.

Apart from Khiladi, Ravi Teja will also be seen in a Telugu movie Krack, co-starring Shruti Hassan. Krack is an action-thriller movie where Ravi will be seen playing a cop. It is the third collaboration between Ravi Teja and Malineni after Don Seenu and Balupu and a second collaboration between Ravi and Shruti. The makers have roped in Dangerous fame Apsara Rani for a special song in the movie that will be choreographed by Jani Master.

Priyanka Arul Mohan made her Tollywood debut with Nani Gang Leader in the year 2009. On her work front, she will next be seen in Maha Samudram, alongside Sharwanand as a female lead. Ravi Teja was last seen in an action-based sci-fi drama Disco Raja which was directed by Vi Anand and released in January this year. The movie featured Payal Rajput, Priya Jawalkar and Nabha Nates alongside Ravi. Bengal Tiger star Ravi Teja has played double roles in movies such as Vikramarkudu, Kick 2, Veera and Daruvu.

Image Source: A still from an interview for Nani Gang Leader (Socialpost Rapidfire YouTube) and Ravi Teja Instagram

