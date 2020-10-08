'Halal Love Story' Trailer Review: Joju George's Film Promises To Be A Laugh Riot

Halal Love Story, an upcoming Malayalam movie on Amazon Prime, recently premiered its trailer. Halal Love Story is directed by Zakariya Mohammed and will release on October 15, 2020. The film features talented actors like Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Grace Antony and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the main roles and has been generating a lot of buzz. Read ahead to know how Halal Love Story trailer really is.

Halal Love Story trailer review

The film's trailer starts on a light note. Fans see two characters talking about editing their new film and how they must proceed with that. Then a few characters talk about how vulgar the content of films is getting these days and how they don't like the ideology behind it. From the start of the trailer, fans can predict how something interesting is cooking in the plot. The trailer makes it clear that the movie is about a bunch of people who wish to come together to make a decent movie that will follow religious and all other norms.

Then in the trailer, fans see many people doubting if the film will ever be made and the director running into strange and entertaining problems. At one point, the hero mentions that he will only act in the film if his wife is cast as the heroine. Here fans get to see that the film will be a comedy one and will try to make people laugh with the problems the filmmaker will face. The trailer then showcases other funny incidents that take place throughout the making, like how the producers keep blaming the director for the bad acting in the film.

Actors Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Grace Antony and Parvathy Thiruvothu are all seen in light roles in the film's trailer. Halal Love Story seems to be a light-hearted fun movie that is a must-watch. The trailer doesn't reveal much about the story but still manages to ignite curiosity among the fans over how things will play out.

Halal Love Story trailer review: 4/5

Promo Pic Credit: Halal Love Story's Instagram

