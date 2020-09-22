Unseen Pic Of The Day: Disha Vakani-Dilip Aka Dayaben-Jethalal's Goofy Photo; Check Out

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani are widely loved by fans for their on-screen chemistry as Jethalal and Daya. Here’s a throwback picture of the duo together in a modern avatar. In this picture, Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani are seen flashing a wide smile. Both of them are seen enjoying as they are captured candidly.

Disha Vakani is seen wearing a yellow coloured blouse with boho print over it while Dilip Joshi is spotted donning a casual look with a white t-shirt. The duo looks very different from their on-screen looks in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Fans in huge number complimented the picture as they showered love with several heart and love emoticons. Take a look at Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi's unseen picture.

Unseen pic of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Daya and Anjali

Here is an unseen picture of Neha Mehta and Disha Vakani, popular for their roles in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which have surfaced on the internet. The picture is from their shooting days. The picture is sure to leave fans in awe as the duo looks completely adorable. The post was shared by one of her fan pages. In the picture, Disha is in her Dayaben avatar, sporting a blue and pink coloured saree along with polka dots and block designs.

She completed the look with a red handbag, bangles and a neckpiece and opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows, and glossy lips. Neha, on the other hand, is sporting a red printed top with blue denim shorts. She opted for a wavy hairdo and minimal makeup. Take a look at the picture below.

Disha Vakani has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for about two years now. On the other hand, Neha Mehta also quit the show recently. The show would be completing 3000 episodes soon. The maker of the show Asit Kumar Modi took to his Twitter to announce that the show will soon air its 3000th episode. The show will air its 3000th episode on September 24, 2020. Many fans sent in wishes for the creator and also praised the show. Some users also showed excitement for the 3000th episode.

ðŸ™ðŸ»Dear and respected All our lovely family of viewers, We are completing 3000 episode on 24th sept 2020ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽŠ — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) September 21, 2020

