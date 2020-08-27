'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Spoiler: Will Jethalal's Prank On Bapuji Be Successful?

The popular comedy show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining viewers for more than a decade now. It is one of the longest-running shows in Indian television history. After the lockdown was lifted, fresh episodes of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah started airing from July 22, 2020. Jethalal, one of the main characters on the show always lands into trouble and is known for his happy nature. And this time around Jethalal has decided to play a prank on his son Tapu and his own father, Bapuji.

In the recent turn of events on Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal has been facing some issues with his sleep cycle. Apparently, he has been getting nightmares which is not allowing him to sleep in the night. When his mother-in-law suggests him to do a good deed for a better sleep cycle, he sets out on a mission to help someone. After being successful in his good deed, Jethalal finally manages to get a good night's sleep.

He wakes up in a happy mood the next day. Feeling fresh and happy about getting a good night's sleep, he decides to share the good news with his father and his son Tapu. But when he realises that they are asleep, he decides to pull a prank on his Bapuji and his son Tapu, just for fun.

Jethalal's character is always known to invite trouble in his life, in all forms. And ever since Jethalal decided that he will be pulling a prank on his Bapuji and Tapu, the audience is keen to know the next plot on the show and the outcome of his prank.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is created by Asit Kumar Modi, who often makes an appearance on the show. The show features a highly appreciated cast of actors Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta and Tanuj Mahashbade. The first episode of the show aired in 2008. The show is based on a weekly column in a Gujarati magazine Chitralekha Duniya Ne Undha Chashma, written by columnist, writer, playwright and journalist Tarak Mehta.

