On Sivakarthikeyan's Birthday, Director Ravikumar To Treat Fans To A 'musical Gift'

Indian film actor, Sivakarthikeyan, celebrates his 37th birthday tomorrow on Feb 17. Director R. Ravikumar recently took to his Twitter account to announce that the release of the first single from his upcoming film Ayalaan starring Sivakarthikeyan will be released on the occasion of his birthday. Ayalaan is an upcoming Indian Tamil science fiction film, and the music of the film has been composed by the legendary A. R. Rahman.

Ayalaan's song, which will release on Feb 17, has also been composed by A. R. Rahman as the director shared this news along with the poster. Ayalaan is supposed to be a movie about aliens, as the title of the film when translated literally means "alien". Ravikumar shared part of the post in Tamil which when loosely translated means, "Siva_Kartikeyan ⁩ A musical gift for everyone on his birthday #AyalaanFirstSingle dropping on 17th Feb! An arrahman musical". [sic]. Check out the post shared by director R. Ravikumar announcing the song to be released on Sivakarthikeyan's birthday date below.

Ayalaan's song release date; fans react

Ayalaan's first single is all set for release tomorrow on Sivakarthikeyan's birthday and fans can't get enough. Since the music of the film will be composed by A. R. Rahman, many anticipating fans left responses praising the artist and announcing their wait. One fan even responded saying "This is what im waiting for ARR" while fans simply wished Sivakarthikeyan a happy birthday in advance. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Wow... It's special gift 🎁 thank you ☺️💕 Advance Happy Birthday anna 🥳🎉🎈 — Seevili Gowtham (@GowthamSeevili) February 15, 2021

Podu 💥💥💥💥 Hope it was the song that sounded in motion poster! Typical ARR sound that was ♥♥♥ — கபில் பிரேம்ஆனந்த் (@kapilpremanand) February 15, 2021

I didn't expect this gift on @Siva_Kartikeyan Anna birthday. I am waiting — Bharathi Krishni (@KrishniBharathi) February 15, 2021

🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 This is what iam waiting for ARR ✔️💪😍😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎 — Gowtham_ARR😎😍 (@GowthamArr) February 15, 2021

Ayalaan cast, Sivakarthikeyan's movies and more

The Ayalaan cast includes Sivakarthikeyan as Ayush Narayan, Rakul Preet Singh as Avantika, Isha Koppikar as Anjali and Sharad Kelkar as Dev. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Bhanupriya and Bala Saravanan. The film is slated for a 2022 release.

Sivakarthikeyan's movies include some notable ones like Velaikkaran, Ethir Neechal, Rajini Murugan, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam & Remo. While his film Ayalaan is set for release in 2022, SK has two other films which are set for release in 2021 itself. SK is set to appear in the upcoming Tamil film Doctor which also stars Vinay Rai, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. He is also slated to appear in the upcoming Tamil film Don, which he is also producing. Take a look at a post that Sivakarthikeyan shared on his Instagram for his upcoming film, Don.

