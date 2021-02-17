On Sivakarthikeyan's Birthday, SJ Suryah, Hansika Motwani & More Wish The Actor

Sivakarthikeyan, who is known for starring in films such as Remo, Hero, Namma Veettu Pillai, Rajinimurugan and more, has turned a year older today, i.e. February 17, 2021. To mark this special day, fans have gone on to trend #HBDSivaKarthikeyan on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Apart from them, several celebrities such as SJ Suryah, Sathish, Hansika Motwani, Athulya Ravi, Imman, and many more have also gone on to wish the birthday boy. Take a look at a few birthday wishes from celebs.

Sivakarthikeyan's birthday wishes from celebs

Actor and director SJ Suryah, who is to work with Sivakarthikeyan in the upcoming film Don, was among the first to wish the actor on his special day. He penned a note that read, "Happy birthday my friend, Prince of our movie Industry, uzhaipal uyarndha @Siva_Kartikeyan bro have a great year sir sjs". Take a look at his tweet below.

Happy birthday my friend, Prince of our movie Industry, uzhaipal uyarndha @Siva_Kartikeyan bro 💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐 have a great year sir 💐💐💐💐💐💐sjs https://t.co/jnZOtG0hdS — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) February 17, 2021

Actor Kavin shared a happy picture of the birthday boy where he can be seen all smiles for the camera. One can also notice the various avatars of the actor from his hit film in the background with decorations and all thing nice. He also wrote, “Happy'oh happy to be a part of unveiling the common DP for our @Siva_Kartikeyan na's birthday celebration. #HBDPrinceSivaKarthikeyan”. Take a look at the post below.

Happy'oh happy to be a part of unveiling the common DP for our @Siva_Kartikeyan na's birthday celebration. ❤️😊💥#HBDPrinceSivaKarthikeyan pic.twitter.com/PucbXXb1pP — Kavin (@Kavin_m_0431) February 16, 2021

Actor Satish also went on to unveil the common birthday display picture (DP) of Sivakarthikeyan. Along with the picture he wrote, “Happy to release my nanban @Siva_Kartikeyan birthday cdp. Advance wishes Nanba #Sivakarthikeyan #HBDPrinceSivaKarthikeyan”. Take a look.

Also read | On Sivakarthikeyan's Birthday, Fans Extend Heartfelt Wishes, #HBDSivaKarthikeyan Trends

Music composer Imman penned a sweet birthday wish for the actor. He wrote, “Hearty birthday wishes @Siva_Kartikeyan! More films and more credits to follow in coming years!”. Take a look at the post below.

Hearty birthday wishes @Siva_Kartikeyan ! More films and more credits to follow in coming years! — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) February 17, 2021

Actor Hansika also went on to write a simple wish for the birthday boy. She wrote, “Happy birthday SK @Siva_Kartikeyan. stay blessed always”. Take a look at the post below.

Happy birthday SK @Siva_Kartikeyan .stay blessed always ☺️ — Hansika (@ihansika) February 17, 2021

Also read | 'Chellamma' From Sivakarthikeyan’s 'Doctor' Out Now, Fans Play It 'on Loop'

Sivakarthikeyan's movies

Interestingly, two days before Sivakarthikeyan's birthday, makers of Ayalaan decided to unveil the first single, Vera Level Sago, composed by award-winning music composer AR Rahman. As of now, fans are waiting for the release of the song. Although the release date of the film has yet to be announced, expectations are quite high as the upcoming musical-drama will be the maiden collaboration of Sivakarthikeyan and AR Rahman. Actors such as Ayush Narayan, Rakul Preet Singh, Isha Koppikar and Sharad Kelkar, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Bhanupriya and Bala Saravanan, among many others, will also be seen in the upcoming film.

Also read | Cook With Comali Fame Sivaangi Gears Up For Acting Debut Alongside Sivakarthikeyan

Also read | On Sivakarthikeyan's Birthday, Director Ravikumar To Treat Fans To A 'musical Gift'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.