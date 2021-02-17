On Sivakarthikeyan's Birthday, Fans Extend Heartfelt Wishes, #HBDSivaKarthikeyan Trends

Indian film actor Sivakarthikeyan, who predominately works in the Tamil entertainment fraternity, turned a year older on February 17. And, on the account of the same, his fans trended #HBDSivaKarthikeyan on the micro-blogging site Twitter. While a section of fans extended birthday wishes with prayers for his wellbeing, a handful of netizens highlighted the impact he has left on the audience with his powerful performances. Many fans shared videos and edited pictures of the actor to shower love on him. Meanwhile, online fan-clubs of a handful of popular actors, including Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay and Mohanlal, also wrote birthday wishes.

Fans flood the internet with 'HBDSivaKarthikeyan'

Sivakathikeyan is a powerhouse of talent as apart from being an actor, he is also a playback singer, producer and lyricist. The 35-year-old actor began his career in television as a reality show. His awards and accolades repertoire includes a Tamil Nadu State Film Award, four Edison Awards, three SIIMA Awards and three Vijay Awards.

Many tweets had mentioned these milestones of Sivakarthikeyan's career. On the other hand, a section of fans called him "prince of Kollywood". Along with birthday wishes, fans also extended prayers for the success of Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming projects, which are Doctor and Ayalaan.

From an ordinary middle class boy to anchor

An anchor to #incredible actor

The path of journey you created is truly outstanding

happy birthday @Siva_Kartikeyan sir hv many more resounding years ahead in life and cinema#HBDPrinceSivaKarthikeyan #HBDSivaKarthikeyan #HBDSK pic.twitter.com/jckUa9c5KA — CASTE OF CREATOR'S (@casteofcreators) February 17, 2021

#HappyBirthdaySivakarthikeyan#HBDPrinceSivaKarthikeya 💯🎉#HBDSK



MY FAVORITE HERO KOLLYWOOD #SIVAKARTHIKEYAN ANNA



*SUPER COMEDY TIMING ANNA ♥♥♥♥💕🖤



Very Talented Wishing u all Success Siva Anna 🎬📽🎞 pic.twitter.com/ywlGkZFCZv — Anudeep (@Anuderp1) February 17, 2021

Happy Birthday The More Talented & Inspiration person @Siva_Kartikeyan na❤️Stay Blessed Bro!Have a Great Year Ahead! Eagerly Waitting For Your Upcoming Movies & Successfull!All The Very Best 😊!#HBDPrinceSivaKarthikeyan #HBDSK #HappyBirthdaySivakarthikeyan #HBDSivaKarthiyen pic.twitter.com/s5GDscuBpF — Akash Raina (@ImakashRaina) February 17, 2021

Wishing A Very Happy Birthday To The Very Talented, Charming @Siva_Kartikeyan Sir💙💙. Wishing U all Success And All The Best For Ur Future endeavors. lots of Love From @AlwaysRamCharan

Fans💙#HappyBirthdaySivakarthikeyan #HBDSivakarthikeyan #HappyBirthdaySK #HBDSK pic.twitter.com/gfzg5Zy67r — Harika_Cherry 18🖤 (@always_harika) February 17, 2021

On this day of happiness and joy, I’d like to wish you a lifetime full of success, because a person as amazing as you, deserves all of their dreams to come true. Happy Birthday @Siva_Kartikeyan sir!

All the best for all your upcoming projects sir!🎉#HBDSK#HBDSivakarthikeyan pic.twitter.com/gu22pGCRR6 — Arthana JR (@artz_jithrr) February 17, 2021

Sivakarthikeyan's movies

Interestingly, two days before Sivakarthikeyan's birthday, the makers of his next, Ayalaan, decided to unveil the first single Vera Level Sago composed by Academy award-winning music composer AR Rahman. As of now, the release of the song is awaited by fans. Though the release date of the film is yet-to-be-announced, the expectations are quite high as the upcoming musical-drama will be the maiden collaboration of Sivakarthikeyan and AR Rahman.

On the other hand, the ensemble star cast of the upcoming film will also have Ayush Narayan, Rakul Preet Singh, Isha Koppikar and Sharad Kelkar, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Bhanupriya and Bala Saravanan, among many others. Apart from this, he also has two films in his kitty, Doctor and Don. Interestingly, for Don, he will also don the hat of the producer.

