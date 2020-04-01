Hansika Motwani Talks About Becoming The First South Indian Actor To Get Customised GIFs

South star Hansika Motwani, who has impressed audiences with her prolific performances in a myriad of films, is now all set to woo fans with her own set of GIFs. And seems like Hansika Motwani is very excited to share the news with her fans.

As per reports, Hansika Motwani is said to be the first South Indian actor to have her own set of customised GIFs on social media. In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Hansika Motwani revealed that there are about 270 exclusive GIFs that have been uploaded on social media. She also said that she has been working on it for almost four months.

Hansika Motwani also said that she loves interacting on social media through GIFs and therefore her team told her that she needs to have her own set of GIFs. She also said that she and her team have been working on it for almost four months. Until yesterday, there were about ‘270 GIFs’ that have been uploaded on social media and they have already got over ‘53.5 million views.’

Hansika reveals her favourite GIF

She also revealed that her team teamed up with an ‘online GIF database’ to get the work down. She also said that the GIFs look so easy but the moment you are on camera, one does not know what to do and from where to start. When asked about her favourite GIF she said that it is a baby crying as she wants to get out. She also said that the most difficult GIF to do was the poker face as she is not like that and said that many people use this GIF as they are often asked about their quarantine life.

